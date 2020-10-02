BASF receives 2020 Cummins COVID-19 Outstanding Supplier award

SENECA and CONVERSE, SC, October 1, 2020 — BASF has been recognized with the 2020 Cummins COVID-19 Outstanding Supplier Award for its work and customer support during the COVID-19 pandemic. Indiana-based Cummins is a multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and distributes engines, filtration and power generation products.

The award recognizes suppliers who went above and beyond to support Cummins during COVID-19 response efforts. BASF received the award for delivering several products and services. One product is an important catalyst made with Zeolite that is produced in Seneca and is used by Cummins.

“We work hard to go above and beyond for our customers. This award demonstrates that BASF, despite the uncertainty created by COVID-19, is able to rise to the challenge and create the best possible customer experience,” said Elba Lizardi, Site Director at BASF in Seneca.