AZZ Inc. to present at the 13th Annual Midwest IDEAS Conference

AZZ Inc., a global provider of metal coating solutions, coil coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services, announced that David Nark, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications and Investor Relations, will present at the 13th Annual Midwest IDEAS Conference on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 12:45 p.m. CT at The Gwen Hotel in Chicago, IL.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations page at www.azz.com/investor-relations. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

Management will host one-on-one investor meetings during the event. Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769-2373 or lwesley@threepa.com. Conversely, you may also call or email Lytham Partners at 602-889-9700, or azz@lythampartners.com