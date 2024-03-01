Astec releases inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report

Astec Industries released its 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report.

The report provides details of the company’s ESG journey.

"Guided by our core values — safety, devotion, integrity, respect and innovation — we strive to do what is right for our customers, employees and the communities in which we operate," said Jaco van der Merwe, Astec president and CEO. "Our vision is to build industry-changing solutions that create life-changing opportunities.

