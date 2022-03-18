Aspen Aerogels named Overdrive Award winner by General Motors

Aspen Aerogels, Inc., a technology leader in aerogel-based sustainability and electrification solutions, has been named an Overdrive Award winner as part of GM's 30th Annual Supplier of the Year awards.

Aspen's award for Launch Excellence recognizes the Company's key role in GM's thermal propagation strategy. Aspen's industry leading PyroThin® thermal barrier aerogel technology is integrated into GM's Ultium battery platform.

"We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious recognition from GM," said Aspen President and CEO Don Young. "The Aspen team values our deep and productive relationship with GM, and we are particularly proud to play an important role in the Ultium battery platform. For over two decades, we have leveraged our Aerogel Technology Platform™ to bring sustainability solutions into large, important markets. Aspen's focus on enhancing EV battery performance and safety is well aligned with the rapid acceleration towards an electrified future."

First presented in 2012, the Overdrive Award is a distinction reserved for suppliers who display outstanding achievement across the Global Purchasing and Supply Chain organization's key priorities. These include sustainability, innovation, relationships, total enterprise cost, launch excellence and safety. Aspen was one of 31 companies to earn an Overdrive Award for 2021. GM celebrated honorees at an awards ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona, earlier this week.

"This year's Supplier of the Year event was special not only because it's the 30th anniversary of the program, but because it provided us with the opportunity to recognize our suppliers for persevering through one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "These top suppliers showed resilience and reinforced their commitment to pursuing sustainability and innovation. Through our strong relationships and collaboration, GM and our suppliers are poised to build a brighter future for generations to come."

A global cross functional team selected the 2021 Supplier of the Year and Overdrive Award winners based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.