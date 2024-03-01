Apache Industrial upgrades Corpus Christi facility, expands services

Apache Industrial Services is ready to serve its customers following substantial capital improvements, key upgrades enhancing safety protocols, quality standards and operational efficiency at its 20-acre facility at 1479 Sunray Road in Ingleside, Texas.

The facility will feature:

  • An expanded blasting area, enhancing Apache’s operational efficiency.
  • Deliverable results, and at its core — safety, quality and productivity — ensuring a secure and efficient working environment.
  • Two new climate-controlled indoor paint facilities that revolutionize Apache’s capabilities, tripling its painting capacity for faster turnarounds and results.

For more information, visit apacheip.com.

