Apache Industrial Holdings recently presented a check for $100,000 to Brazosport ISD for its career and technology programs.

× Expand Apache Industrial Holdings donates $100,000 to Brazosport CTE From left: Annabella Bruzual (director, Corporate Communications and Marketing, Apache), Amy Pope (director, CTE and Fine Arts, BISD), Jessie Jennings (executive director, BISD Education Foundation), Stephen Hillier (CEO, Apache), Samantha Coker (chief human resources officer, Apache), Clay Warren (area director – SW Region, Apache), Aaron Ennis (resource development coordinator, BISD), and Rebecca Kelley (CFO, BISD).