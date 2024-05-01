Apache Industrial expands NCCER program in Beaumont, Texas

Apache Industrial is expanding its NCCER training program to provide a comprehensive workforce development system that includes training, assessment and certification of its workforce as it serves customers in the construction and maintenance industries.

Apache is an accredited training sponsor and assessment center of NCCER, helping to ensure that employees are well trained and competent in their roles.

Apache’s strategic movement to encourage a multi-departmental approach in the program’s expansion follows the results of a pilot program conducted from 2022 to 2023. The pilot program yielded promising results, including safer and more qualified workers, longer retention rates and satisfied customers. The pilot program was conducted in Beaumont, Texas, with future expansion pending nationwide.

For more information, visit apacheip.com.