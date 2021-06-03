Antea expands new office in Houston, TX

|Antea, a global leader for the past 32 years in risk-based asset integrity management (AIM) software with 3D digital twin integration, is excited to announce expansion into Houston, Texas with the opening of a new office.

With this new local presence in the heart of the U.S. energy sector, Antea can rapidly facilitate digital transformation and profitable inspection data management solutions for oil & gas, power generation, and petrochemical plants in the local region.

The office also brings Antea into closer proximity with key technology companies and local Oil & Gas operators, furthering our capacity to engineer new solutions for our clients and remain at the cutting edge of digital innovation. Additionally, it enables us to better serve our customers in the South with direct local support.

“We are very excited about our new Houston area office. It is located just north of The Woodlands on beautiful Lake Conroe. The move demonstrates our value to the US market and our commitment to providing the best software solutions and service to our clients, by placing Antea locally in the heart of the Texas energy sector,” stated Floyd Baker, VP of Antea North America. Floyd is an asset integrity and digital strategies advisor with decades of experience as an executive strategist for AIM, RBI and IIoT – bringing invaluable expertise and strategic insight to local plants, pipelines and facilities.

The new Antea office is located at 15260 Hwy. 105 West, Suite 138-B, Montgomery, TX.