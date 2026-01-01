AMECO expands Western Canada presence with new Edmonton hub

AMECO has opened a new operational hub near Edmonton, marking a major step in expanding its presence in Western Canada.

The facility strengthens the company’s ability to provide faster, more efficient and tailored support across the region, including fully managed tool and supply programs, integrated scaffolding, vehicles and equipment, heavy rigging and lifting, onsite fueling and workforce hydration services. By bringing site services closer to clients, AMECO ensures projects of any size run safely, efficiently and on schedule. The expansion reflects the company’s commitment to supporting the industrial market in western Canada and its growth, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner from pre-construction through project completion.

For more information, visit ameco.com.