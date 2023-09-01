AltairStrickland receives 2022 EMCOR Group Safety Excellence Award

EMCOR Industrial Services announced AltairStrickland as the recipient of the 2022 EMCOR Group Safety Excellence Award — Industrial Services.

The awards presentation included Doug Harrington, president and CEO of EMCOR Industrial Services and Jeff Webber, president of AltairStrickland.

"The award reflects a passionate commitment to safety and embedded safety culture," said EMCOR in a LinkedIn post. "Congratulations to the entire AltairStrickland team for this monumental achievement."

