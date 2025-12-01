Alliance Safety Council opening new training center in Nederland, Texas

In January 2026, Alliance Safety Council will open a new training center in Nederland, Texas.

Following the recent expansion into Sulphur, La., Alliance is moving further west to better serve industrial workers in Southeast Texas, who are regularly deployed to jobsites across Southwest Louisiana.

For nearly a year, Basic Orientation Plus (BOP)—widely recognized and accepted at hundreds of facilities across the country—has been unavailable in Texas. Alliance is stepping in to restore access to this essential reciprocal training.

Conveniently located at 1019 Nederland Ave., the center will operate Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., offering the Reimagined BOP, BOP Refresher, site specifics, and Alliance’s signature Safety Awareness Fundamentals (SAF) courses in its lab.

The Reimagined instructor-led BOP will be available at 7:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Additional classes can be added based on industry needs with onsite training available upon request.

Kathy Trahan, president/CEO of Alliance, said: “For nearly 30 years, Alliance Safety Council has administered the BOP and BOP Refresher programs. These reciprocal courses help meet process safety management (PSM) requirements and reduce redundant training across facilities, saving industry valuable time. With Alliance’s newest training center, industrial facilities in Southeast Texas can once again access an awareness-level PSM program with third-party oversight – ensuring consistent quality, fairness, and compliance across the board.”

For more information, visit www.alliancesafetycouncil.org or call (877) 345-1253.