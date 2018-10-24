Allegiant Industrial opens Island Park Campus in Beaumont, Texas

Allegiant Industrial recently unveiled the Allegiant Industrial Island Park Campus in Beaumont. The 75-acre facility includes approximately 500,000 square feet of welding and fabrication facilities, stress-relieving facilities, and the largest blast and coating facilities in Texas.

The Allegiant Industrial Island Park Campus comes in addition to Allegiant Industrial’s Kountze Campus in Kountze, Texas, with an existing 65,000 square feet of shop space.

The Allegiant Industrial Island Park Campus can deliver complex modular solutions, custom piping and coded vessels with exclusive rail, water and interstate access, enabling Allegiant Industrial to serve customers worldwide.

× Expand Allegiant Industrial recently unveiled the Allegiant Industrial Island Park Campus in Beaumont, Texas

For more information, visit www.allegiantindustrial.com or call (409) 246-8610.