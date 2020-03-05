Alfred Miller Companies partners with PFPNet to host fireproofing seminar

Alfred Miller Companies (AMC) recently partnered with PFPNet, a nonprofit industry-funded organization focused on raising competency and standards in the area of fireproofing and all forms of passive fire protection (PFP) for the hydrocarbon and industrial sectors, to hold a one-day seminar for industry leaders in Houston. The event provided a forum for PFPNet to give an update on its activities and hear about what guidance, standards, specifications and training the fireproofing industry needs.

Presented by top industry experts, the following was covered during the seminar:

The use of three-sided protection of structural beams

How to understand testing and certification for selecting the right material

New test standards for high-heat jet loading and fire testing of valve fire protections

Specifications to identify the durability requirements for fireproofing AMC hosted a cocktail social for attendees following the event.

For more information, visit www.alfredmiller.com or call (337) 477-4681.