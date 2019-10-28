Aegion Energy Services opens office in Salt Lake City

Aegion Energy Services has announced the opening of an office in Salt Lake City, Utah to focus on serving market opportunities in the Rocky Mountain region. This expansion is the next step in Aegion Energy Services’ strategy to grow beyond the West Coast.

The Aegion Energy Services companies, consisting of Brinderson, AllSafe Services and P2S ServTech (Turnaround Specialty Services), will provide construction, maintenance and specialty turnaround services, including field fabrication, specialty welding, safety services, project management, planning & scheduling, project controls, mechanical equipment repair & replacement and tower internals repair & replacement to customers in Utah, Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, North Dakota and New Mexico.