ABGi USA's Kyle earns Fin Feather Fur Food Festival award

ABGi USA’s Alicia Kyle and her cooking team recently won second place in the Fur category at the American Association of Drilling Engineers’ 17th Annual Fin Feather Fur Food Festival in Humble, Texas.

Kyle wowed the judges with her pork belly burnt ends. In a competition of 65 cooking teams, this was a momentous honor.

Kyle is a consistent competitive cooking award winner. During the Fin Feather Fur Food Festival, she was supported by Craig La Grappe, Jorge Salazar, John McCann, Jose Ortega, Greg Miller, Phil Nguyen, Nick Gardner, Brad "Big Love" Tinder and Michael Kyle. Bob Stabell's cheesecakes were also a hit with the crowd at the event.

For more information, email greg.miller@abgi-usa.com or visit www.abgi-usa.com.