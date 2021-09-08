ABGi's Stroud running for Congress

Tim Stroud, manager of community relations at ABGi, is running for the Texas Congress District 7 seat.

Tim Stroud, manager of community relations at ABGi, recently announced that he is running for the Texas Congress District 7 seat in the central Houston area.

Stroud served as a sergeant combat medic in the U.S. Army for 4.5 years, with deployments to Kosovo, Kuwait and Iraq. In this role, he learned volumes about team building, leadership and camaraderie.

After his honorable discharge, Stroud started several businesses in Texas and began a quest to support veterans as they transitioned to civilian life.

For more information, visit www.timstroud.com/platform.