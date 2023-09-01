ABC Pelican goes to D.C.

Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Pelican and sister chapter ABC Bayou met with members of the Louisiana Congressional Delegation at the U.S. Capitol as part of ABC National’s Legislative Conference.

ABC received a private tour of the Lincoln Room and explored a secret tunnel used by President Lincoln in the 1800s. ABC Pelican hosted two Louisiana State University construction management students for the trip who joined in on tours and met with some of the industry’s most influential leaders.

For more information, visit abcpelican.org.

