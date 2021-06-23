Carboline Company a winner of the St. Louis Top Workplaces 2021 Award for the seventh consecutive year

Carboline has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The St.Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

"We are excited and humbled to be named a St. Louis Top Workplace for the 7th consecutive year. At Carboline, we strive to put our people first by creating an atmosphere for growth, emphasizing team work, and a belief that there is always a solution. Our people, our products, and our history are Carboline's greatest assets. Our people always come first. We are extremely grateful and proud of how our employees and leaders have grown Carboline into the organization it is today," says David Morlen, VP of Human Resources of Carboline Company.