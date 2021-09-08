AquaNereda® contributes to wastewater project award

A wastewater plant using Aqua-Aerobic’sAquaNereda® aerobic granular sludge technologyrecently earned a wastewater project award.

Aqua-Aerobic’s AquaNereda® aerobic granular sludge technology recently contributed to Riviera Utilities' receipt of a Wastewater Project of the Year - Distinction Award from the 2021 Global Water Intelligence awards.

Riviera Utilities was short-listed for this prestigious award for its $20 million advanced secondary treatment upgrade utilizing AquaNereda at its Wolf Creek plant in Foley, Alabama, which services 6,000 customers. By employing AquaNereda, the facility was able to increase its capacity, has consistently reduced energy costs between 40-50 percent, and future-proofed the plant in anticipation of more stringent effluent limits for nitrogen and phosphorus.

