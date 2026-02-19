NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Your next million-dollar loss may already be in your inspection report

Expand TVVA - 2

Ultrasonic thickness readings rarely set off alarms—and that’s by design. More often, they simply confirm what well-run corrosion monitoring programs already expect: localized wall thinning, measurable degradation rates, and a clearly defined remaining service life. From there, the data is reviewed, fitness-for-service assessments are completed under American Petroleum Institute 579 or equivalent methodologies, and the condition is thoroughly documented.

Then a familiar operational question emerges:

Can this wait until the next turnaround?

In many cases, the technical risk is understood. The degradation is quantified. Minimum thickness requirements may still be met.

Yet the interval between detection and intervention is where financial exposure quietly accumulates.

Not because failure is imminent —but because traditional repair paths often require shutdown and hot work.

Today, that is no longer the only option.

Closing the gap between detection and intervention

In refining and petrochemical operations, modern integrity management is no longer limited to monitoring degradation and scheduling replacement during major outages.

Engineering standards such as American Society of Mechanical Engineers PCC-2 and International Organization for Standardization 24817 define qualified methodologies for in-service repair and structural reinforcement of pressurized systems.

These approaches enable controlled intervention without interrupting production, provided proper engineering evaluation is performed.

Two solutions in particular have matured into technically robust, standards-aligned practices:

Engineered leak sealing under pressure

Structural composite reinforcement systems

Both are designed not as temporary mitigations, but as engineered integrity solutions.

Engineered leak sealing under pressure

Modern on-line leak sealing is a controlled mechanical and materials engineering process.

It begins with:

Mechanical assessment of the affected component

Pressure and stress evaluation

Chemical compatibility analysis of the process stream

Custom design of a containment enclosure

Sealant materials are selected based on operating pressure, temperature, and chemical composition — whether the service involves superheated steam, hydrocarbons, aromatics, or corrosive fluids.

The objective is not simply to stop visible leakage, but to restore sealing integrity while maintaining structural safety margins.

Beyond preserving production continuity, eliminating fugitive emissions also supports environmental compliance programs and emissions reduction targets.

Composite reinforcement systems: structural recovery without hot work

Expand Compósito - 1

When inspection identifies localized wall loss in piping or pressure-containing components, conventional repair often implies section replacement during shutdown.

Advanced polymer matrix composite (PMC) systems offer an engineered alternative for defined damage scenarios.

Using high-strength carbon fiber combined with performance epoxy resin systems, reinforcement layers can be designed to:

Restore hoop strength

Share internal pressure load with the remaining steel substrate

Mitigate crack propagation

Extend remaining useful life within engineered design limits

When installed under qualified procedures in accordance with recognized standards, these systems function as permanent structural reinforcement.

Importantly, they eliminate the need for hot work in flammable hydrocarbon environments — reducing operational risk, safety exposure, and scheduling complexity.

The strategic shift in integrity management

For Integrity Managers and Operations leaders, the decision framework is evolving.

The question is no longer limited to:

“Can this wait until turnaround?”

It has become:

“Is there a standards-based intervention path that preserves pressure boundary integrity without deferring risk or sacrificing production?”

In high-throughput refining and petrochemical facilities, the financial impact of unplanned downtime can escalate rapidly.

Closing the gap between detection and engineered intervention is no longer simply a maintenance consideration —it is an operational strategy.

The inspection report identifies the degradation.

The next decision determines whether it becomes:

A managed repair

Or a financial event

