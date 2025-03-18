NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

The record-breaking cold, snowfall and extreme conditions of 2025 serve as a stark reminder that now is the time to winterize your emergency safety plans and fixtures to withstand next year’s frigid temperatures, as sub-zero conditions and outdoor work present a difficult – and potentially dangerous – combination.

Undoubtedly, frigid environments take a major physical and mental toll on workers. They also wreak havoc on plumbed safety equipment, such as emergency showers and eyewashes that require on-demand tepid water at a second’s notice.

Expand Winterizing emergency showers and eyewashes for frigid weather, extreme conditions

Then there are other worksite extremes, such as severely high temperatures, chemicals, high winds, explosive/ignitable dust, etc., that can also hinder optimal safety shower performance.

Despite such environmental challenges, every outdoor worksite must have emergency eyewashes and drench showers that are able to deliver ANSI-required tepid water that is conducive to flushing hazardous materials from the eyes, face and/or body for 15 minutes.

The positive news is that today’s advanced water heating technologies ensure that emergency drench showers and eyewashes are fully and reliably operational 365 days per year, despite arctic air, oppressive heat or dust bowl conditions.

There are a variety of eyewashes, drench showers and water heating technologies that help keep employees safe in extreme, frigid and corrosive environments – even in instances when plumbed water is not readily available. Fortunately, these freeze-protected products can be installed outdoors in locations ranging from petrochemical facilities, offshore platforms, O&G refineries, power generation plants, mines and so on.

ANSI/ISEA requirements for safety showers in freezing conditions

Extreme environments can lead to a number of challenges relative to safety showers. Sub-zero temperatures can cause pipes to break or burst and cause systemic damage affecting the usability of the safety equipment. ANSI/International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA)) Z358.1–2014 Standard Section 4.5.5 states “Where the possibility of freezing conditions exists, the emergency shower shall be protected from freezing or freeze-protected equipment shall be installed.”

No matter the weather, the current ANSI/ISEA standard calls for emergency eyewashes and drench showers to deliver tepid water at 60-100°F/15.5-37.7°C for a full 15 minutes to ensure adequate flushing of hazardous materials from users’ bodies and/or eyes. For drench showers the minimum flow rate is 20 gallons per minute (GPM) or 76 liter/minute (L-MIN); for eye/face wash the minimum flow rate is 3.0 GPM or 11.4 L-MIN; and for eye wash the minimum flow rate is 0.4 GPM or 1.5 L-MIN.

No matter the environmental condition, all plumbed emergency safety equipment must have immediate and reliable access to properly heated water to help avoid worker injury. This also prevents workers from having to use highly uncomfortable ice cold water or discovering the pipes are frozen in the event of an emergency and avoiding equipment downtime and costly repairs.

The following are categories of safety shower product models that help meet ANSI/ISEA requirements in both freezing and challenging settings.

Protection against freezing

Heat trace units guard against frigid temperatures so that water doesn’t freeze in the fixture, putting safety fixtures at risk for frozen pipes and parts.

Available as combination shower and eyewash unit, these specialized showers feature insulated jackets over an electrical heat trace cable that wrap the piping with an ABS shell and protects the water from freezing. Should power fail in cold temperatures, these units feature a freeze protection valve that will open when the water temperature drops below 35°F and bleed out water until it warms up again.

Some units are protected from freezing down to -50°F/-46°C. Like enclosed safety showers, these showers can be built for Class 1 Division 1, Class 1 Division 2, and Class 2 Division 2 hazardous locations. An indicator light can be included to show when power is on and when the heat trace cable is heating the unit.

In areas where high winds are prevalent, some units feature entire bowls and bowl covers to protect against wind, debris and weather. In especially harsh environments, stainless steel eyewash bowls with covers may be used for extra protection from the elements. These models come standard but are configurable as well.

A safe and private refuge

When harsh environments – extreme weather and highly corrosive conditions – can affect the performance of emergency safety fixtures, enclosed safety showers are necessary for providing a safe refuge. No matter what unique environmental conditions exist, these units can be custom engineered to any particular application with turnkey shower, eyewash and drench hose systems.

These freestanding units are insulated and heated to keep the internal temperature warm down to -40°F or -32°C, making them ideal for sub-zero applications. They also include lighting and a signaling system to provide an audible/visual notification when the safety shower has been activated. The signaling system can also be tied into a remote monitoring facility for faster response.

While some units require a plumbed water supply, there are also self-contained units that will only require a full tank of water and a constant power source. Enclosed safety showers feature the ability to provide tepid water via a tepid water inlet, a hot water tank and a thermostatic mixing valve, a heated self-contained storage tank, or a tankless hot water heater. In accordance with ANSI/ISEA Z358.1 Section 7.4.4, safety systems such as enclosed safety showers with multiple drenching platforms – shower, eyewash and drench hose – must be capable of simultaneous activation while delivering tepid water for 15 minutes.

Expand Winterizing emergency showers and eyewashes for frigid weather, extreme conditions

It is important for these units to be certified to ANSI Z358.1 and consider local electrical Canadian Electrical and National Electric Codes along with any explosive atmospheres that may be present. When necessary, these units can be built for Class 1 Division 1 or Class 1 Division 2 hazardous locations.

In all, enclosed safety showers address the physical and psychological needs of the injured party by providing privacy, delivering unlimited tempered water, warm ambient temperature and a shelter from the elements.

Self-contained safety fixtures: Portable and adaptable

In work environments where plumbed water is unavailable, self-contained, portable gravity-fed eyewash units are a suitable alternative. These systems feature water tanks that deliver a sufficient volume of water to perform a complete 15-minute eye flush, adhering to the ANSI-mandated flow rate.

When there is a risk of freezing temperatures, gravity fed units can be installed with freeze protection equipment, like a heater jacket, and be used with moveable carts to catch and drain fluids.

For specialized situations, gravity fed emergency showers/eyewashes are available. These feature galvanized steel structures and large overhead gravity fed units. In cold environments these models can include an immersion heater to ensure tepid water as well as a heated enclosure to protect the user from freezing temperatures.

Heated water on demand

Tankless water heaters are an optimal solution for delivering heated water “as needed.” These units offer a limitless supply of water at a predetermined temperature as required, making them particularly suitable for use in eyewash stations and drench shower systems.

Additional benefits of tankless heating units are they draw energy only when needed, reach the ANSI standards for tepid water temperatures in 20 to 30 seconds, hold outlet temperature to within ± 1°F, and have a low pressure drop as low as 8 pounds per square inch.

Optional features for tankless systems include National Electrical Manufacturers Association 4X stainless steel enclosures, explosion proof purge system and freeze protection to -20°F or -28°C.

It is strongly advised to consult with manufacturers and safety specialists when selecting drench showers and eyewash equipment, particularly for extreme environments. These experts can identify the most suitable equipment options and specialized configurations to ensure a safe and reliable ANSI-compliant work environment. Bradley, a member of the U.S. Green Building Council and ISEA, manufactures locker room products, plumbing fixtures, washroom accessories, partitions and emergency fixtures.

Consult with them to learn more about available options for selecting the right emergency fixtures to meet specific safety needs.

For more information, visit bradleycorp.com.