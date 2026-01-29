NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Why Refineries Rely on Ericson for Turnaround Power and Lighting

Refinery shutdowns and turnarounds are high-pressure operations where every hour counts. Contractors must complete critical maintenance safely and efficiently, often within narrow timeframes and constantly shifting work zones. During these periods—many of which occur in the first or third quarter for petrochemical facilities—temporary power and lighting are essential to keeping work moving.

Ericson Manufacturing helps refineries meet this challenge by supplying reliable, plug-and-play temporary power and lighting solutions that are stocked, ready, and built specifically for shutdowns and turnarounds.

Expand Ericson temporary power and lighting products are ideal for refinery shutdowns.

One of the most common obstacles during a turnaround is lost time caused by electrical setup. Hard-wiring equipment, modifying existing infrastructure, or waiting on custom assemblies can slow progress and increase costs. Ericson’s temporary power solutions are designed to remove those barriers. With plug-and-play configurations, contractors can deploy equipment quickly without altering existing systems, allowing crews to stay focused on maintenance tasks rather than electrical work.“Turnarounds move fast, and the electrical infrastructure must move just as quickly,” said John Ericson, President of Ericson Manufacturing. “We design and stock ready-to-deploy power and lighting systems so refineries don’t lose time waiting on equipment or modifying systems during shutdowns.”

Mobile transformer carts are a key part of this approach. Engineered for rugged industrial environments, these carts provide safe voltage step-down power exactly where it’s needed and can be repositioned easily as work areas change. Instead of running long cable lengths or reworking electrical connections, crews can roll power directly to the jobsite, improving efficiency and reducing congestion during busy shutdown periods.

Supporting these systems are watertight cordsets and wiring device ends designed to perform in demanding refinery conditions. Moisture, dust, chemicals, and temperature extremes are common during shutdown work, and temporary electrical components must be able to withstand that exposure. Durable, sealed connections help maintain reliability throughout the turnaround and reduce the risk of interruptions caused by damaged or unsuitable equipment.

Lighting is equally critical during refinery turnarounds, particularly in classified and hazardous locations. Poor lighting can slow productivity and increase safety risks for crews working long hours in complex environments. Ericson supplies a wide range of industrial and hazardous-location lighting solutions designed to meet the requirements commonly found in refinery operations. These lighting systems provide consistent illumination while remaining easy to install, relocate, and remove as work progresses.

Ground-fault circuit interrupters (GFCIs) further support safe temporary power distribution during shutdowns. When incorporated into temporary setups, GFCIs help protect workers and equipment while maintaining compliance with electrical safety standards—without sacrificing speed or flexibility.

Expand Ericson’s SL Linear Stringlight.

Just as important as performance is availability. Turnaround scopes can expand quickly, and schedules rarely allow time to wait for backordered equipment. Ericson maintains strong inventory levels of key temporary power and lighting products, including transformer carts, watertight cordsets, wiring device ends, GFCIs, and industrial and hazardous lighting. Having these solutions stocked and ready allows refineries and contractors to respond immediately when needs change.

Refinery activity is especially concentrated in specific regions, and Ericson supports turnaround operations wherever refineries are located. By combining stocked inventory with rugged, plug-and-play designs, Ericson helps facilities minimize downtime, maintain safe working conditions, and keep contractors productive from the first day of shutdown through startup.

For more information, visit www.ericson.com.