Why Consolidated OEM parts are worth the investment

Consolidated OEM parts, developed by Baker Hughes, are expertly engineered and rigorously tested to meet the highest standards of safety, quality and reliability. With more than 100 years of legacy, Consolidated has set the benchmark in pressure relief technology — a tradition carried forward through the Original Consolidated Parts program. Engineered for specific applications, these parts deliver durable, cost-effective performance supported by stringent testing protocols.

As the world’s largest Consolidated channel partner for Baker Hughes, Setpoint Integrated Solutions, a Vytl company, ensures flawless execution and expert installation through its 10 certified Green Tag Centers (GTC). These factory-certified facilities are staffed with highly trained technicians and equipped with the tools and capabilities required to service Consolidated valves with precision and care.

While aftermarket parts may offer short-term savings, they often result in unexpected downtime, shortened equipment life and significantly higher long-term costs. Only genuine Consolidated parts are engineered to original specifications and rigorously tested for critical applications — helping to prevent unplanned outages, reduce repair costs and preserve warranty coverage.

Baker Hughes stands apart through its deep commitment to research, development and rigorous testing. Each Consolidated valve represents thousands of dollars and years of engineering effort. Unlike competitors who may cut corners with lower-quality materials, Baker Hughes ensures every valve and component meets the strictest performance and safety standards — even under the most extreme conditions.

Consolidated's sophisticated research and development and testing facilities support industry-leading parts development initiatives. These ISO 19001-certified sites are outfitted with state-of-the-art machinery, laboratories and test infrastructure. Backed by teams of experienced engineers and SMEs, Consolidated continues to pioneer innovation in valve technology.

Original Consolidated Parts are meticulously crafted to meet precise application demands using advanced construction methods, proprietary processes and premium materials. Even slight deviations from the original design, materials or treatments can result in corrosion, cracking, reduced sealing performance and significantly shorter service life. More critically, such changes can introduce serious safety risks. For that reason, Setpoint Integrated Solutions strongly recommends the use of certified OEM parts to maintain equipment integrity.

Certified GTCs are recognized as the industry standard for quality and performance. Each GTC is equipped with machine tools, inspection systems, paint and assembly equipment, and supported by Baker Hughes to ensure compliance with ISO 9000 quality systems. Customers can trust that the GTC emblem signifies a qualified, dependable resource for handling even the most demanding valve service needs.

To extend equipment life, maximize performance and protect long-term investments, customers are encouraged to partner with Setpoint Integrated Solutions for genuine Consolidated OEM parts and certified services.

For more information, visit setpointis.com.