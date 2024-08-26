Why automation and material science are the future of refinery inspection and maintenance

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

It is estimated that unplanned downtime costs O&G companies an average of $42 million per year, and up to $88 million per year in worst-case scenarios.

In response to this substantial financial impact, advancements in automation and material science are revolutionizing refinery inspection and maintenance, offering promising solutions to enhance efficiency, reliability and cost-effectiveness.

Such technologies are being adopted by the industry and the trend is set to grow phenomenally in the next five years. In fact, according to a recent GlobalData article, sales of industrial robots are predicted to be worth $352 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38%. There are three key reasons why automation and material science are defining the future of refinery operations:

Enhanced safety through robotic solutions

Safety is crucial in refinery operations, and automation plays a key role in enhancing safety and efficiency. Most importantly, it reduces the risk of human intervention during hazardous inspection and maintenance processes. Robotic crawlers and rovers now perform critical tasks in environments too hazardous for human entry. These next-generation robots provide essential services such as inspection, cleaning and alloy upgrades, all while ensuring the safety of personnel.

Integrated Global Services (IGS) is an example of a company that are at the forefront of this technological revolution, developing robotics for inspection and maintenance that identify and solve asset integrity issues early on, increasing safety standards and minimizing unplanned downtime. As Eric Hellström, a mechanical engineer from Borealis, Sweden, attests: "IGS Tube Tech's expertise and commitment to quality ensures projects run smoothly, and on-site personnel are always a pleasure to work with. We have full confidence in their ability to deliver excellent results."

Advanced materials for extreme conditions

The harsh environments within refineries demand materials that can withstand extreme conditions. Developments in material science are solving this challenge, with researchers and engineers creating solutions, such as:

Unique superalloys, such as high velocity thermal spray (HVTS), designed to combat specific corrosion and erosion challenges

NASA-approved high-emissivity Cetek ceramic coatings for use in high-temperature rocket nozzles, control surfaces, industrial furnaces and transfer lines

Proprietary claddings that address thermal efficiency and erosion-corrosion issues

These advancements are being used in the field, with proven results. A NASA Tech Brief, comments:

"The high emissivity coating was instrumental in advancing the radiation-cooled metallic nozzle extension for the J-2X Upper Stage Engine. It exceeded our thermal performance expectations and brought significant design efficiency and weight reduction to the table."

Cost reduction and sustainability

Automation reduces labor costs and minimizes human error, leading to more accurate and consistent inspections. At the same time, material science innovations lead to the creation of more durable materials and coatings that can withstand harsh refinery environments, reducing the frequency of maintenance and replacement.

Case study example

A refinery had been suffering from reduced performance due to fouling on the convection bank tubes within a steam methane reformer, a problem that had persisted since the unit came online in 1993. The refinery faced increased fuel consumption, higher flue gas temperatures and reduced heat transfer efficiency. IGS applied a Cetek high-emissivity ceramic coating to address these issues, followed by Tube Tech’s robotic convection section cleaning service. This combination restored the heat transfer efficiency and resulted in a 20% increase in steam production and a 3% improvement in the furnace’s thermal efficiency. Additionally, the project delivered a rapid return on investment, with the cost of hydrogen production decreasing by $24.6 per ton, and the payback period being less than 60 days. This case exemplifies how material science and automation advancements can lead to significant cost reductions and sustainability improvements in refinery operations.

Predictive maintenance benefits

According to industry reports, implementing predictive maintenance strategies can reduce maintenance costs by 10% to 40% and increase equipment uptime by 5% to 20%. This highlights the significant financial advantages that refineries can achieve through the integration of automation and material science, ultimately leading to improved operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness in refinery operations.

