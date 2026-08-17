When a railcar hits the ground, everything is at stake

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Derailments inside chemical plants and refineries can have serious consequences that go far beyond damaged railroad equipment. Because railcars often transport hazardous materials and operate in congested industrial environments, even a minor derailment can create significant safety, environmental and financial risks.

Safety risks:

Employee injuries or fatalities from railcar impacts, shifting loads, fires, explosions or chemical releases that could also lead to later legal responsibilities.

Exposure to hazardous chemicals such as acids, caustics, hydrocarbons, chlorine, ammonia or other toxic substances.

Evacuations and shelter-in-place orders from potential chemical spills or chemical releases for plant personnel and nearby communities that could also lead to negative publicity from local media.

Potential violations of environmental regulations lead to investigations and remediation requirements from agencies like the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). This will also increase scrutiny during later audits and inspections.

Safety is the most important factor when thinking about your rail system. However, many times the rail system is the last thought until it is out of service. It operates quietly throughout facilities moving raw materials for plant operations to run smoothly or moving final products to their customers to fulfill orders in a timely fashion. Operational disruptions aren’t usually realized until emergencies with the rail system happen.

Operational disruptions:

Shutdown of affected rail lines, loading racks and process units.

Delays in receiving raw materials and shipping finished products.

Production losses due to interrupted plant operations.

Reduced supply chain reliability and customer service issues.

Extended outages if specialized repairs are required.

Potential impacts to adjacent process equipment, storage tanks and production units.

Track maintenance is Trac-Work's cornerstone service—and the first line of defense against costly downtime, safety risks and derailments. As track endures constant wear from daily operations, preventive maintenance becomes the smartest investment.

Our experts inspect, identify potential issues, and deliver practical, cost-effective solutions tailored to your operation—without unnecessary upselling. Our goal is to keep your logistics rolling while keeping you on budget.

When tracks require more than preventative maintenance, Trac-Work provides complete rehabilitation services, from subgrade improvements to full rail replacement. Whether the project calls for mechanized production or manual precision, we have the experience and equipment to get the job done.

And when emergencies strike, we're ready. Broken rail? Derailment? Our 24/7 response teams can mobilize within hours to restore safe operations and get you back on track—fast.

Proudly 100% employee-owned for over five decades, Trac-Work Inc. has become a trusted name in railroad maintenance and construction services nationwide, built on a foundation of safety, integrity and customer satisfaction.

Contact us today, don’t wait until ... everything is at stake.

For more information, visit www.trac-work.com.