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Expand Republic Services

For industrial operators, waste is more than pickups and paperwork. It touches safety, compliance, cost and uptime. Republic Services simplifies waste management with comprehensive environmental services delivered through one trusted partner, and there’s no better place to see this come to life than our Total Waste Solutions (TWS) program.

Think of TWS as “mission control” for every waste stream a facility generates — hazardous, non-hazardous, universal or recyclable. Instead of juggling multiple vendors, treatment facilities and billing points, you have one provider, one contract and one point of accountability.

The next step toward a single digital platform

At the heart of the TWS experience is Republic Services’ Integrated Online Account (IOA), the next step toward one platform to manage your waste streams, services, documents and billing. Beginning January 11, AI-assisted Waste Profiling will streamline the approval process, while Interactive Reporting built in Power BI will enable internal analysis, regulatory reporting and decision-making.

A comprehensive portfolio of environmental solutions

Through Total Waste Solutions, you have access to the most comprehensive suite of environmental solutions offered from a single provider. This includes:

Drum management and lab packs

Transportation and equipment rentals

Vacuum services and non-hazardous solids handling

24/7 emergency response

PFAS solutions

Wastewater treatment

And more

Every service is backed by expertise, from HAZWOPER-, OSHA-, RCRA- and DOT-certified technicians and drivers to certified field chemists.

More ways to reduce what you send to disposal

Every ton you divert lowers disposal costs and supports your sustainability goals. Republic Services recycles difficult waste streams, including NMP, mercury, automotive, metals and glycol, recovering value instead of sending it to disposal.

Onsite treatment cuts the volume leaving your facility. Thermal, carbon filtration, ion exchange, reverse osmosis and resin systems can meet local POTW water quality standards, reducing the material requiring offsite transportation and disposal.

One partner for every waste stream.

Republic Services gives you expert guidance on the right solution for each waste stream, a comprehensive portfolio from 24/7 emergency response to PFAS and wastewater treatment, and recycling and onsite treatment that help you send less to disposal, and a digital platform that is bringing your waste management together.

See how Total Waste Solutions can support your environmental and operational goals.

For more information, visit republicservices.com.