Want to dramatically improve your turnaround performance?

An unforgettable event

April 28th 2021 is going to be a date that you’ll remember. Because that’s the day of our online event to launch MobideoSTO - our exclusive product that’s going to fundamentally change STO (Shutdown, Turnaround, Outage) management.

When the going gets tough, the tough get digital

As STOs finally come into the digital era, MobideoSTO is a Digital STO Operating System that delivers a fundamental change for turnaround groups to manage their STOs. Using advanced modelling techniques and best practice gained from our experiences with nearly 100 STOs covering $2.5 billion of projects in the refining, chemical and power industries, we are proud to be unveiling this gamechanger product which opens up endless new possibilities for you and your colleagues.

MobideoSTO directly addresses the dynamic and complex nature of STOs. Leveraging intelligent planning and scheduling, optimized execution and post-STO analysis, it dramatically improves manageability of the key factors that determine STO success – scope, cost, schedule, quality, and EHS.

A unique opportunity to understand and learn

Under the moderation of award-winning journalist, public speaker, pursuer of safety in the oil & gas industry and podcast host Krista Escamilla, the virtual gamechanger launch event is going to be a unique opportunity to hear experts and customers. They will explain why a different approach to STO management is needed, and why MobideoSTO is a gamechanger. Subjects that will be discussed include:

What is the root cause for STOs being typically off-schedule and over budget?

Can a turnaround be flawless?

Can a digital turnaround deliver real results?

Is it possible to predict and manage STO complexity?

Turnaround challenges: A Navy SEAL commander’s perspective

All too often, turnaround managers lack access to timely, reliable data which frequently resides in multiple, standalone and unconnected systems of record. They are forced to make time-sensitive decisions based on intuition and limited information. They need a holistic approach suited to high-VUCA environments, which are typified by:

Volatility: Change is rapid and unpredictable

Change is rapid and unpredictable Uncertainty: The present is unclear; the future is uncertain

The present is unclear; the future is uncertain Complexity: Many different and diverse interconnected factors

Many different and diverse interconnected factors Ambiguity: Lack of clarity or awareness of the situation

The identification and definition of VUCA environments originated in military operations and industries. And that’s why retired Navy SEAL commander, influential thought-leader, successful serial entrepreneur, best-selling author, selfless mentor and teacher, Mark Devine, will be setting the stage for the event. Driven by a calling to serve others and working daily towards his life goal of teaching and inspiring 100 million people to become world-centric leaders by 2045, he will be discussing VUCA in harsh and unforgiving battlefield environments and how this is vital to understanding STO challenges.

Learn from the experts

Creative and strategic visionary, Yaron Eppel, is an expert in complex and dynamic field operations, business process management, and digital transformation. As CEO of Mobideo, he leads the company’s journey to transform industrial workforce effectiveness and safety through digitalized work processes that increase productivity and improve financial outcomes. At the event, he will explain how turnarounds are not like traditional projects, but VUCA environments, which cannot be successfully managed using typical project management tools and techniques. These facts were the foundation stone for the development of MobideoSTO, which is the first-ever Digital STO Operating System offering a completely different approach to turnaround management.

Having experienced billions of dollars of STO projects, Mobideo President of North America and CRO, Paul Muir, is focused on raising awareness about the paradigm shift evolving in the digitalization of industrial workforces and driving business growth. At the event, he will describe how the Digital STO Operating System integrates innovative thinking, technology, best practices and hands-on experience to deliver effective STO management and execution.

Listen to the experiences of turnaround leaders

This virtual event will also be providing access to turnaround leaders from some of the top US oil & gas facilities, who will be discussing their experiences dealing with the complexities associated with turnarounds; and providing insights on what they look for in a digital turnaround management solution and where they see the turnaround market going.

