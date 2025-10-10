Major expansion project doubles production capabilities at Ohio plant

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

A newly completed 120,000-square-foot expansion has doubled the size of an advanced production facility in Ohio, marking a significant step toward greater manufacturing efficiency and sustainability. The project enhances domestic production capabilities, strengthens supply chain resilience and supports a growing commitment to environmentally responsible operations throughout the region.

VEGA Americas, Inc. officially opened the expansion to its existing 120,000-square-foot advanced production facility at its North American headquarters in Mason, Ohio on October 3, 2025. The expansion is rooted in VEGA’s commitment to sustainability, regional empowerment, and delivering a complete product portfolio to customers within the United States.

Reasons for expanding

This strategic move aligns VEGA’s long-term growth with responsible production practices. “Our goal is to manufacture 85% of our total product portfolio within two manufacturing days by 2027,” says John Groom, President and CEO. “This target isn’t just about speed – it’s about responsiveness, sustainability, and giving our domestic customers what they need, when they need it.”

By producing more components domestically, VEGA will reduce reliance on global logistics, increase production flexibility, and contribute to a more environmentally responsible supply chain. “The closer we are to our customers, the better we can serve them while lowering the environmental footprint associated with overseas shipments,” Groom adds.

A Smarter, Shorter Supply Chain

The facility expansion allows for closer oversight, better quality control, and less risk. By producing components domestically, VEGA can more closely monitor each step of the production process, from raw material sourcing to final product assembly.

“If a disruption were to occur in Germany, it could impact shipments of our electronics supply from our headquarters in Schiltach,” says Ron Foltz, Vice President of Manufacturing. “By establishing domestic production here in Ohio, we’re not only mitigating that risk, but also working with our colleagues there to optimize our global production strategy. This isn’t about replacing one site with another – it’s about building resiliency and flexibility into our supply chain. That ultimately allows us to better support our customers with more consistent lead times and greater control over quality and delivery.”

Carrying Sustainability Forward

Sustainability at VEGA is not just about products, it’s about how the company operates. The new facility was constructed with a clear focus on energy efficiency and environmentally responsible materials. Every decision, from insulation to lighting systems, was designed to minimize energy consumption and reduce environmental impact.

With this expansion, VEGA has been intentional about sustainability from day one through the use of low-carbon construction materials, optimizing insulation and HVAC systems, and designing the space to meet future eco-friendly capacity needs. The goal has been to build smarter from the ground up.

Beyond the building itself, VEGA is thoughtfully shaping its entire Mason campus to serve as a sustainable, welcoming environment – not only for employees, but also for the community. The campus includes expanded green space, walking paths, native landscaping, and areas designed for both employee wellness and community engagement.

Strategic growth, local commitment

VEGA’s growth over the past several years is a testament to its commitment to people and balance. In 2019, VEGA Americas employed 220 people in the United States. Today, that number has more than doubled to over 480 employees with facilities in three key locations: the Mason, Ohio headquarters, Newport Beach, California, and Houston, Texas.

“This growth reflects more than headcount. It shows our dedication to getting closer to our customers,” says Groom. “By expanding our regional footprint, we’re not only improving how we serve our customers, but also delivering on the VEGA experience: local presence, responsive support, and trusted expertise.”

For employees, the expansion reinforces job security and growth opportunities. For customers, it demonstrates a commitment to delivering quality and reliability. The investment in people and infrastructure is helping VEGA deliver faster lead times, tailored service, and stronger partnerships across North America.

For more information, visit vega.com.