Update and upgrade to extend the life of industrial process heaters

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Industrial process heaters, like thermal fluid heaters, are expensive. A lot of engineering, time, and materials go into making a heater system.

A heater that has been well maintained and operated within its designed parameters can last decades, but you will likely have to replace some parts along the way. In some cases, instead of replacing a part with original equipment, it might be worth it to upgrade those parts with more modern technology. Modernizing your system can be more economical than purchasing a new heater.

Upgrading your industrial process heater to get more bang for your buck

Here are a few reasons for updating parts on your heating system you may want to consider:

Availability – Component manufacturers often update their products and phase out older models. Heater manufacturers may not keep those older parts in stock. Obsolete parts can be difficult to find and may cause delays in repairs.

Changes in governance – If local, state, or federal regulations such as emission requirements change, you may be able to upgrade certain components instead of purchasing a new heating system to satisfy the new requirements.

Safety – The National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) and American Petroleum Institute (API) are the two main organizations that set standards for thermal fluid heaters that are used by insurance agencies in the United States. There are annual updates to their recommendations and components on older heaters may not meet updated standards.

Rather than buying a new heater, some components could be upgraded to accomplish the same goals. These components include controls, burner, fuel train, and waste heat recovery with an economizer.

Controls

In a fired heater, there are two main sets of controls that work together to operate within the desired parameters: one set for the burner management system (BMS) and another for temperature control of the thermal fluid. These can be basic or quite complex, depending on the needs of the end user. The most basic controls will have multiple controllers with buttons, while the most complex use a touch screen and programmable logic controller (PLC).

Thermal Fluid Heater

The basic controls typically use a single actuator and linkage system to control multiple devices, like valves and dampers. The fuel-to-air ratio is fixed throughout the firing range and is set for optimal efficiency at high fire. Efficiency may suffer slightly in other stages of the firing range. If this level of control is insufficient, upgrading to a parallel positioning system will offer more precise control.

A parallel positioning system can control valves and dampers individually using modulators. This allows the system to vary the fuel-to-air ratio to maintain optimal efficiency throughout the firing range. Although it’s a more complicated design, having a PLC and touch screen that combines the BMS and temperature controls makes it easier to operate.

Burner and fuel train

If an older heating system does not comply with updated regulations or has become too inefficient, the burner and/or fuel train can be replaced. This newer technology may be all that’s needed to bring the heating system into compliance and/or improve operating margins.

Waste heat recovery

Recovering and using waste heat from a fired heater will boost efficiency and lower emissions produced by the unit. There are a few ways to use the waste heat. One is with an economizer. An economizer is a heat exchanger that is placed in the exhaust system. Hot flue gases are used to preheat the process fluid before it enters the main heating chamber. This increases efficiency and uses less fuel.

Another way to use the waste heat is to preheat combustion air. Again, the hot flue gases are captured from the exhaust with a heat exchanger. The burner then uses this preheated air for combustion of the fuel. The increase in combustion air temperature increases the efficiency of the burner and uses less fuel.

A word of caution

It’s not always feasible to upgrade components on an older heating system. Switching out burners, controls, or adding a waste heat recovery system requires an analysis to make sure the upgrades are compatible and logical.

At Astec, we can help you decide the best course of action for your heating system, whether that’s upgrading components or purchasing a new unit. We can also refurbish or rebuild your heater to make it as good as new.

For more information and to discuss your project with an Astec representative, visit astecindustries.com.