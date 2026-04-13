Two-story stair with platform for stacked blast-resistant modular multiplex

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A safer, more efficient access solution for industrial jobsites

In petrochemical and heavy industrial construction environments, access, safety, and space utilization directly impact productivity and cost. Blast-resistant modules (BRMs) are essential for protecting personnel and equipment in high-risk areas, and as jobsites grow more complex, stacked BRM configurations are increasingly used to maximize available space. However, accessing stacked modules has traditionally relied on scaffolding, an approach that introduces daily inspection requirements, ongoing labor costs, safety concerns and added liability.

Hunter Onsite’s Two-Story Stair with Platform delivers a purpose-built alternative. Engineered specifically for stacked blast-resistant modular multiplexes, this permanently attached access system replaces temporary scaffolding with a safer, more efficient and more reliable solution. By enabling stacked BRMs without the operational burden of temporary access systems, the stair system can reduce jobsite footprint by up to 50% while improving safety, uptime, and cost control.

The problem with traditional scaffolding

Scaffolding has long been used to provide ingress and egress for stacked structures, but its limitations are well known on industrial jobsites:

Daily inspection requirements driven by its temporary and adjustable nature

driven by its temporary and adjustable nature High labor demand for setup, modification and teardown

for setup, modification and teardown Lost productivity and downtime during inspections or reconfiguration

during inspections or reconfiguration Increased fall risk and stability concerns , particularly on uneven terrain

, particularly on uneven terrain Greater liability exposure tied to inconsistent compliance and human error

In fast-paced construction and turnaround environments, these challenges translate into higher costs, schedule disruptions and unnecessary risk. As projects become more space-constrained and safety expectations continue to rise, temporary access solutions are no longer sufficient.

An engineered access solution

The Two-Story Stair with Platform was designed as a fixed, engineered access system that integrates directly with stacked blast-resistant modules. Unlike scaffolding, it is intended for long-term use and does not require daily inspections, significantly reducing administrative burden and recurring labor costs.

The system is engineered to meet ANSI, CSA and OSHA safety standards, providing a compliant and dependable access solution for demanding industrial environments. Once installed, it delivers consistent, repeatable access between levels without the constant adjustments required by temporary systems.

Eliminating daily inspections and downtime

One of the most immediate advantages of this stair system is the elimination of daily inspection requirements. Because the structure is permanently attached and engineered for stability, it removes the need for routine scaffold checks and documentation.

This results in:

Fewer labor hours dedicated to inspections and compliance tasks

dedicated to inspections and compliance tasks Reduced downtime caused by restricted access during safety checks

caused by restricted access during safety checks More predictable schedules, especially during critical construction and maintenance phases

By eliminating this recurring friction, teams can maintain uninterrupted access to stacked modules and focus resources on productive work.

Stable, secure access on real-world jobsites

Industrial jobsites rarely offer perfectly level ground, and uneven terrain can compromise the stability of temporary access systems. The Two-Story Stair with Platform addresses this challenge through a robust, stabilized design.

The platform is securely attached to the BRM and supported by adjustable leveling jacks, ensuring a firm, reliable footing even on uneven surfaces. This stability reduces the likelihood of slips, trips, and falls while improving worker confidence when moving between levels.

Enhanced safety and reduced liability

Access points are among the most common sources of jobsite injuries. This stair system incorporates integrated safety features designed to reduce risk and liability, including:

Handrails and guardrails for fall protection

for fall protection Clearly defined walking surfaces for safe entry and exit

for safe entry and exit Engineered load paths that maintain structural integrity under repeated use

By replacing scaffolding with a purpose-built access system, contractors and owners significantly reduce exposure to safety incidents associated with temporary egress and ingress equipment. The result is improved worker protection and lower overall liability risk.

Designed specifically for stacked BRMs

This is not a generic stair solution. The Two-Story Stair with Platform is purpose-built for stacked blast-resistant modules, aligning with BRM dimensions, connection points and operational requirements.

By enabling safe, efficient access to second-level modules, the system makes stacked configurations more practical and attractive. This allows for:

Higher-density jobsite layouts

More efficient use of limited space

Closer proximity between operational functions

In many cases, these efficiencies reduce the overall jobsite footprint by up to 50%, delivering immediate operational and financial benefits.

Durable all-aluminum construction

The system is constructed from heavy-gauge, all-aluminum materials selected for performance in harsh industrial environments. Aluminum offers several key advantages:

Corrosion resistance in chemical, coastal, and high-humidity conditions

in chemical, coastal, and high-humidity conditions Lightweight strength for easier transport and installation

for easier transport and installation Long service life with minimal maintenance requirements

Despite its durability, the aluminum design allows for efficient deployment while maintaining the structural integrity required for demanding applications.

Immediate and long-term cost benefits

While safety and efficiency are primary drivers, the financial impact of the Two-Story Stair with Platform is substantial. The cost of the system is often immediately offset by reducing jobsite footprint and eliminating recurring inspection and labor costs associated with scaffolding.

Additional savings come from:

Reduced downtime and schedule disruptions

Fewer adjustments and repairs compared to temporary systems

Lower exposure to costly safety incidents and claims

Over the life of a project, or across multiple deployments, the system delivers strong return on investment by replacing ongoing expenses with a one-time engineered solution.

Reduced environmental impact

Traditional scaffolding is material-intensive and requires repeated erection and teardown, contributing to increased material consumption and waste. By replacing scaffolding, this stair system helps reduce overall material usage and the carbon footprint associated with scaffold transport and assembly.

Its 100% recyclable aluminum construction further supports sustainability goals, ensuring responsible end-of-life handling and reduced environmental impact.

A smarter standard for jobsite access

Hunter Onsite’s Two-Story Stair with Platform demonstrates how thoughtful engineering can replace outdated practices with safer, more efficient alternatives. By eliminating daily inspections, reducing footprint, improving safety, and lowering environmental impact, it sets a new standard for access to stacked blast-resistant modular multiplexes.

For industrial construction teams seeking to optimize safety, space, and productivity, this engineered stair system is a strategic upgrade built for the realities of modern jobsites.

Request a quote for a Two-Story Stair with Platform along with your Stacked BRM rental.

For more information, visit hunteronsite.com.