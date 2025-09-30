Two fast-growing industries are facing the same construction challenge—here's how they're solving it

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

A pharmaceutical company in Texas is expanding their manufacturing capabilities to meet growing market demand, but their new facility construction has hit unexpected delays due to coordination issues. Further east on I-10, a data center project in Louisiana faces similar setbacks as mechanical, electrical, and civil teams struggle to align their complex installation schedules.

Both scenarios demonstrate a critical challenge facing two of the region's most essential growing industries—finding construction partners with the technical expertise to handle highly specialized requirements without the operational complexity of juggling numerous contracts.

Juggling Contractor Coordination

For both the pharmaceutical and data center sectors, traditional construction models often require the coordination of numerous specialized contractors, each managing different components of a project. This fragmented approach can lead to coordination issues, increased risk, and costly delays. In the pharmaceutical industry, even minor setbacks can cause companies to miss crucial market windows, especially when working under strict FDA guidelines. For data centers, the pressure is mounting to build infrastructure that meets the exponential growth in computing needs, all while maintaining critical uptime standards.

The "One Solution" Approach

Turner Industries has spent over 60 years refining its "One Solution" approach—a comprehensive, turnkey methodology that eliminates the need for managing multiple contractors. This strategy brings together a wide range of specialized services under one roof, reducing complexity and minimizing the risk of delays. With more than 20,000 employees, Turner has the workforce and expertise to meet the specific needs of both the pharmaceutical and data center industries.

Pharmaceutical Success Stories: For pharmaceutical manufacturers, Turner's expertise in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) allows project teams to work directly with engineering partners to identify potential obstacles early on. This collaborative approach leads to optimized designs and more efficient construction processes. From pipe rack modules to hygienic piping, Turner offers end-to-end fabrication solutions that are complemented by comprehensive logistics services—ensuring that projects can be completed anywhere in the world, regardless of location.

Data Center Solutions: From foundational civil work to complex mechanical systems, Turner can handle it. This includes site preparation and excavation, concrete foundations, utility infrastructure installation, HVAC and cooling systems, power distribution, and industrial piping systems for data centers.

Looking Ahead: Gulf Coast Expansion

As pharmaceutical manufacturing and data center construction continue to expand across the Gulf Coast and beyond, the companies that succeed will be those that can simplify the complex nature of these projects while maintaining high standards of quality and speed. Through investments in workforce development, technology, and innovation, industrial contractors like Turner Industries are meeting these evolving demands. The future of construction in these vital sectors is being built today, with a focus on providing sophisticated solutions in a simplified way.

For more information about Turner Industries' pharmaceutical and data center solutions, visit www.turner-industries.com.