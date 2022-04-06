Turnkey environmental, emergency, industrial and remediation services

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

US Ecology utilizes innovative technologies, leading waste-management capabilities, and 70 years of experience to support environmental, industrial and emergency response needs for the oil and gas industries.

Customers in these sectors rely on US Ecology to help them focus on their operational goals while ensuring the protection of human health and the environment. Additonally, customized programs, combined with customers’ internal initiatives, help achieve sustainability and improve ESG performance. With experience and knowledge, as well as the flexibility to tailor services to meet specific requirements, US Ecology delivers best-in-class solutions.

Strategically located with multiple treatment, recycling, disposal and service centers in the most active oil and gas producing regions of Eagle Ford and Permian Basins, as well as throughout the entire Gulf Coast Region, US Ecology stands ready to simplify your waste and compliance needs.

The company also understands the importance of maximizing efficiency and minimizing downtime to provide around-the-clock premier Energy Waste Solutions for upstream and midstream oil and gas customers, including turnkey oilfield disposal, oil rig waste and recycling technology.

US Ecology’s Thermal Desorption Unit (TDU) provides a sustainable and cost-effective solution for recoverable organic waste. It is conveniently co-located within the Robstown, Texas, RCRA subtitle C facility which allows recyclable materials and non-recyclable waste streams to be efficiently managed, including organic-bearing waste from petroleum, petrochemical, ethylene processing and manufacturing practices, organic-bearing liquids, sludges and solids and metal-bearing catalysts, including RCRA-listed (K171 and K172) characteristic and nonhazardous catalysts.

Refineries and customers in the petrochemical sector benefit from an inexpensive and simple alternative to traditional wastewater treatment services through US Ecology’s deep-well injection facility in Winnie, Texas. This state-of-the art secure underground deep-well injection disposal facility handles non-hazardous industrial wastewater, including large volume, high concentration PFAS-contaminated liquid. Also available are domestic wastewater treatment solutions for drill sites and man camps that are safe and secure, environmentally friendly and cost-effective through Quail Run Services, a US Ecology company.

US Ecology is a known leader in radioactive and NORM/TENORM waste disposal, with state-of-the-art NORM mobile decontamination services that increase convenience for customers. The company’s mobile solution manages decontamination for pipes, soils, buildings, equipment and other materials right on site, avoiding costly and time-consuming outsourcing.

When responding to a spill or natural disaster, US Ecology’s professional emergency response teams are on standby 24/7. Whether in the Gulf Coast or across the nation, the response teams are prepared for hazardous and non-hazardous material emergencies of any size or scale. Complementing US Ecology’s large turnkey environmental and emergency response portfolio are safe tank and equipment cleaning and decontamination services, as well as other light industrial services and equipment rental. US Ecology ensures full compliance with DOT and EPA regulations. The company’s extensive fleet of vehicles is capable of securely transporting any volume of waste from drums to bulk to rail from the time of pick up to its arrival at a convenient US Ecology facility for treatment, recycling or secure disposal.

US Ecology offers a true single-source solution. Your risk and liability can be greatly reduced by managing waste from the point of generation all the way to final disposal.

Remediation Services

In addition to a full suite of environmental, industrial and emergency response services, US Ecology provides comprehensive single-source remediation expertise to customers, engineers and contractors, offering some of the most dynamic and complex remedial solutions in the marketplace today. The company’s experienced remediation teams have successfully completed hundreds of environmental remediation projects, ranging from low-level radiation decontamination and excavation to on-site remediation, treatment and removal of contaminated soils.

Partnering with engineering and consulting firms for site management, US Ecology teams work around its customers’ existing operational schedules – vital to successfully staying on time and within budget.

US Ecology’s turnkey programs, as well as its environmental and remedial solutions, reduce cost, liability and administrative effort. Read more how a Texas contractor chose US Ecology as its trusted provider to offer innovative, safe and compliant solutions for full-site remediation, as well as complementary transportation, industrial and environmental waste needs.

Texas Class 1, 2 and 3 Waste Remediation Case Study

The United States Department of Veterans Affairs was contracted by a national cemetery in Texas that faced the challenge of closing a Vietnam-era, undocumented medical waste landfill that was discovered during a significant site expansion project. As the prime contractor, US Ecology provided a customized plan to support the identification, investigation and closure of the landfill without any disturbance to its operations.

The nature of the waste materials posed a unique challenge to the Department of Affairs. Texas Class 1, 2 and 3 wastes were present, requiring three separate handling, transportation and disposal schemes. US Ecology worked with its facility in Robstown, Texas, in-house transporters, and remedial experts to develop a unique solution. After completing the delineation, excavation, transportation and disposal of over 8,000 cubic yards of material within eight weeks, US Ecology met the engineering firm’s timeline. The work was completed before the major expansion project began which allowed the department to move forward without delay.

US Ecology manages remediation projects from start to finish, and offers industry-leading integrated environmental, emergency and industrial services. The company’s large footprint of wholly owned facilities across North America, minimizes risk to its customers by ensuring the coordination between front-end remedial construction and capability and capacity at the facilities. As a true partner to its customers, US Ecology has built long-standing relationships by providing unequaled service excellence and prioritizing the protection of workforces and the environment with technologies that offer sustainable and secure recycling, treatment and disposal solutions.

Contact us at (800) 592-5489 for a project estimate, or learn more by visiting www.usecology.com