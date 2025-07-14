Turning waste into opportunity: Compliant, clear and complete waste solutions

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

For industrial operators, managing waste streams isn’t just about pickups and paperwork — it’s about protecting people and operations. Republic Services’ Total Waste Solutions (TWS) program offers a smarter, safer and fully integrated way to handle all of it.

Think of TWS as “mission control” for every waste stream a facility generates — hazardous, non-hazardous, universal or recyclable. Instead of juggling multiple vendors, treatment facilities and billing points, there is one provider, one contract and one trusted partner. Republic Services inventories, transports, treats and tracks every pound of waste across every facility, while tying program performance to KPIs aligned with business goals. It transforms waste into a controlled, data-driven utility — freeing you to focus on your operations..

Why one provider makes a difference

Choosing a single provider for all waste needs eliminates the need for multiple vendor management while unlocking strategic advantages:

Efficiency. Managing one contract and receiving one clear invoice, backed by a robust customer service team.

Managing one contract and receiving one clear invoice, backed by a robust customer service team. Strategic visibility. A unified data set enables precise pursuit of landfill diversion, zero-waste or other targets with precision.

A unified data set enables precise pursuit of landfill diversion, zero-waste or other targets with precision. Regulatory confidence. Republic Services standardizes waste profiles and manifests, and leans on a nationwide network of compliant treatment, storage and disposal facilities, landfills and recycling facilities — shielding sites from regulatory risk.

Republic Services standardizes waste profiles and manifests, and leans on a nationwide network of compliant treatment, storage and disposal facilities, landfills and recycling facilities — shielding sites from regulatory risk. Cost control. TWS experts continuously optimize waste programs in real time to minimize costs and maximize value.

Service designed for industrial demands

Republic Services is built to handle complex, high-volume environments — with hundreds of owned treatment, disposal and recycling facilities across North America. That infrastructure means less subcontracting and faster response times.

Equally important is the structure of the TWS team itself. Clients are supported by a dedicated program management team, consolidated billing team, technical services group and optional on-site staff who understand the realities of industrial operations. Whether navigating agency audits, responding to emergencies or securing right-sized equipment in real time, their team is fully covered.

Digital tools that give users greater control

At the heart of the TWS experience is Republic Services’ Customer Online Resource (COR) — a secure digital platform that brings clarity to waste programs. COR centralizes all waste and recycling data, compliance documents, manifests, invoices and reporting in one user-friendly dashboard. Need to pull a waste profile or generate a compliance report? COR makes it easy.

It’s not just about visibility — it’s about actionable insight. COR enables identification of trends, tracking of environmental goals and benchmarking of site performance across facilities.

That level of clarity helps EHS teams work smarter and operations teams stay proactive.

Complete environmental support

TWS extends far beyond routine pickups. Republic Services offers a suite of services that includes:

Drum management and lab packs

Transportation and equipment rentals

Vacuum services and non-hazardous solids handling

24/7 emergency response

Waste characterization and landfill diversion planning

Every service is backed by deep expertise, safety-first execution and seamless integration into waste programs.

Built for industrial plants. Powered by partnership.

Republic Services delivers national scale with local accountability, offering hard assets, innovative digital tools and expert support tailored to large plant operations. TWS ensures that sites runs cleaner, safer and more efficiently — with no downtime and no surprises.

Learn how Republic Services supports environmental and operational goals with Total Waste Solutions.

For more information, visit republicservices.com.