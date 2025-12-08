NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Turnarounds that prioritize safety, schedule and quality

Turnarounds are some of the most critical and time-sensitive events in any industrial facility’s lifecycle. When units go offline, the clock starts ticking. Each minute carries cost, risk and operational impact. For facilities across the Gulf Coast, partnering with a turnaround contractor that understands the stakes is essential. Gallant Industrial brings that level of focus, providing a full-service turnaround division built for reliability, safety and efficiency under pressure.

Gallant supports fire-heated equipment outages, exchangers, reactors, piping systems, pressure vessels and critical unit maintenance with teams trained to handle high-risk, high-complexity work. The company’s experience spans refineries, midstream assets, chemical plants and petrochemical facilities throughout Texas and the Gulf Coast region.

A team built on experience and empowerment to execute

Gallant’s turnaround model mirrors the proven structure of its capital projects group, pairing the rigor of a large contractor with the agility of a smaller, more responsive team. Many of Gallant’s turnaround leaders and craft professionals came from large industrial organizations before choosing Gallant for its culture — a place where expertise is valued, communication is direct and decisions can be made without layers of delay.

These professionals are empowered to act quickly, solve problems on-site and adapt to changes without being slowed by excessive administrative constraints. That flexibility is one of the most effective tools Gallant brings to a turnaround. When unexpected conditions arise, and they always do, the company’s teams respond immediately and maintain schedule without sacrificing quality or safety.

A structure designed for safe, controlled turnaround work

Turnarounds demand discipline, and Gallant structures its operations around that requirement. This includes:

Detailed blind-to-blind execution planning

Coordinated project controls and schedule management

Integrated QA/QC oversight

In-house welding, high-alloy repair and code work

Advanced NDE, civil and service line capabilities for pressure vessels and piping

Hydrotesting supported by Gallant’s fabrication facility

On-site leadership with authority to make real-time decisions

The company’s safety standards are reinforced by its long-standing record: more than three million workhours with a 0.0 Total Recordable Incident Rate. Gallant’s teams follow behavior-based safety programs, daily hazard analyses, weekly audits, leadership reviews and site-specific orientation requirements. The company also utilizes digital auditing tools to maintain real-time visibility into field performance.

Prepared for any facility, any challenge

Gallant performs turnaround work at both long-term embedded client sites and new facilities requiring rapid mobilization. With a footprint that includes Greater Houston, Texas City, Mont Belvieu, the Golden Triangle and surrounding regions, the company is built for fast response and knowledgeable execution.

Gallant understands that every exchanger, furnace, reactor and vessel is different, and every outage carries its own set of challenges. Because the company self-performs mechanical, welding, structural and piping work, it has direct control over schedule, quality and manpower, enabling it to deliver consistent results even when conditions shift.

Where expertise and culture meet performance

Turnarounds require skill, but they also require trust. Clients rely on Gallant because its teams combine technical strength with a culture rooted in integrity, accountability and practical decision-making. The company’s people take ownership of their work, communicate clearly and focus on doing what makes the project safer, smarter and more efficient.

Whether supporting a long-standing customer or mobilizing to a new site for the first time, Gallant Industrial consistently delivers safe, high-quality turnaround performance, on time and on budget.

For more information, visit www.gallantindustrial.com.