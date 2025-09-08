NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

In Canada, safety and compliance are the focal points of every boiler, heat exchanger and pressure vessel repair. In industries such as power generation, petrochemical and refining, operators are required to ensure that all components used during maintenance meet the highest standards. A critical part of this process is the Canadian Registered Number (CRN) system, which certifies that pressure retaining parts are safe and compliant.

Expand Torq N’ Seal Heat Exchanger Plugs: A CRN-approved solution

For facilities that rely on tube plugging as a repair solution, CRN approval isn’t just a recommendation, it’s a requirement. This article explains what a CRN is, how it impacts tube plugging work and why Torq N’ Seal® Heat Exchanger Plugs are the trusted choice across Canada.

What is a CRN?

A CRN is a unique identifier issued by Canadian provinces and territories for pressure retaining components such as fittings, valves and plugs. Governed under the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) B51 Boiler, Pressure Vessel and Pressure Piping Code, a CRN confirms that a product has been reviewed and accepted as meeting strict engineering and safety standards.

Without CRN approval, components cannot legally be installed in boilers, pressure vessels or piping systems within Canada. This makes CRN not only a mark of quality but also a regulatory necessity. It provides plant operators, engineers and inspectors with confidence that approved components will perform safely under high pressure and temperature conditions. In short, the CRN is the gatekeeper ensuring safety, reliability and compliance in Canadian pressure systems.

How CRN impacts tube plugging work

When a boiler or heat exchanger develops a tube leak, plugging is often the fastest and most cost-effective repair method. By sealing off the damaged tube(s), operators can restore efficiency and extend the life of the equipment without costly re-tubing or replacing the unit altogether.

However, in Canada, not just any plug will do. Every tube plug installed must have CRN approval to ensure compliance with CSA B51 and provincial regulations. Using unapproved plugs exposes plants to serious risks, including failed inspections, extended downtime, regulatory fines and even potential safety hazards. Inspectors are trained to look for CRN approval, and non-compliant plugs can be flagged immediately.

Using CRN approved plugs allows maintenance teams to work confidently, knowing their repairs will pass inspection and meet jurisdictional requirements. This assurance streamlines shutdowns, reduces liability and ensures long term reliability of pressure equipment.

CRN compliance and product benefits

This is where Torq N’ Seal® Heat Exchanger Plugs excel. Designed for permanent, high-pressure tube sealing, Torq N’ Seal® plugs are not only ASME PCC-2 compliant but also CRN-approved for use across Canada.

Torq N’ Seal® CRN registrations include:

Ontario Technical Standards and Safety Authority

ASME Sec. III Nuclear Applications CRN# NFA-3-4994.5, Add.2

ASME Sec. VIII, Div. 1 Applications CRN# 0A11184.5R2

Alberta Boilers Safety Association

ASME Sec. VIII Class 6 Applications CRN# 0A11184.52

New Brunswick / Nova Scotia

ASME Sec. III Nuclear Applications CRN# NFA-3-4994.57, Add. 2

ASME Sec. VIII Class 6 Applications CRN# 0A11184.57, Rev. 2

Saskatchewan

ASME Sec. VIII, Div. 1 Applications CRN# 0A11184.53

Unlike temporary plugs or welded solutions, Torq N’ Seal® plugs install quickly with a simple torque wrench — no welding, epoxies or hot work permits required. This means faster repairs, safer shutdowns and reduced labor costs. Their mechanical expansion design ensures a leak-tight, permanent seal capable of handling pressures up to 7,000 psi and demanding operating conditions.

By choosing Torq N’ Seal® plugs, Canadian facilities gain:

Regulatory confidence — fully compliant with provincial codes

Operational efficiency — faster, safer tube repairs without hot work

Durability and performance — permanent seals that withstand extreme pressures and temperatures

Reduced liability — trusted by engineers and plant inspectors

The CRN plays a vital role in ensuring the safety and compliance of pressure retaining components across Canada. For tube plugging work, CRN approval is not optional, it is essential. Choosing the right plug can mean the difference between a smooth, compliant shutdown and costly project delays.

With their CRN-approved design, ASME PCC-2 compliance and unmatched reliability, Torq N’ Seal® Heat Exchanger Plugs stand out as the preferred solution for Canadian maintenance teams. When safety, compliance and efficiency matter most, Torq N’ Seal® is the name you can trust.

For more information, visit torq-n-seal.com/bic, email sales@torq-n-seal.com or call (201) 641-2130.