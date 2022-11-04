The top 10 OSHA safety credentials to keep your workers safe

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

OSHA credentials are smart business

Running a business involves awareness of numerous, constantly moving wheels and cogs — all the factors and considerations leaders and executives need to keep well-oiled and moving to achieve success.

Among the more obvious pieces of the success machine, like budget and customer satisfaction, are less obvious but equally important components like safety and health training.

Top 10 most-cited OSHA violations

Around this time each year, OSHA reveals their most frequently cited workplace safety standard violations, which most professionals with responsibility for safety and health programs are likely familiar with.

The Top 10 for Fiscal Year 2022 are:

Fall protection – general requirements (1926.501) Hazard communication (1910.1200) Respiratory protection (1910.134) Ladders (1926.1053) Scaffolding (1926.451) Lockout/tagout (1910.147) Powered industrial trucks (1910.178) Fall protection, training requirements (1926.503) Personal protective and lifesaving equipment (eye and face protection) (1926.102) Machine guarding (1910.212)

In addition to safety and health professionals, this list is of importance for business leaders in general, as it outlines the very real cost of gaps in safety programs and not just from a compliance perspective. Understanding the leading indicators of safety issues also lays the foundation for business reputation and employee satisfaction.

“OSHA’s annual Top 10 list helps define trends so safety professionals can find the appropriate solutions,” said Lorraine Martin, National Safety Council president and CEO. “Despite advancements in workplace safety, we continue to see the same types of violations each year. It’s more important than ever employers seek education and resources to keep their workers safe.”

Inarguably, the main goals of safety training are to maintain compliance and prevent workplace injuries, illnesses, and deaths, however, OSHA safety training is much more than a factor of compliance. Solid safety and health programs also help prevent financial hardship for employees and employers alike. A proactive approach, rather than a reactive approach, to managing workplace safety and health standards brings with it several additional benefits for businesses, including:

Reducing costs, including reductions in workers’ compensation premiums

Engaging workers and increasing employee satisfaction

Enhancing company social responsibility goals

Increasing productivity and enhancing overall business operations

Boosting company reputation

Finding and fixing hazards before they cause injuries has irrefutable benefits to a company’s bottom line. One of the easiest ways to accomplish this is by providing OSHA training for employees and leveraging their new knowledge and awareness to help keep your business flowing safely and smoothly with the added benefit of keeping your employees healthy and happy.

Safety solutions for the future

Safety and health programs are an integral part of smart business, and keeping workers safe is the driving force behind every CareerSafe product. As an OSHA-Authorized Online Training Provider, CareerSafe courses support the professional development and safety needs of U.S employees. Its OSHA 10-hour construction course, available in both English and Spanish, provides workers with the foundational knowledge needed to earn OSHA credentials, stay safe and build a successful career. For seasoned professionals and those with supervisory safety responsibilities, CareerSafe offers an OSHA 30-hour construction course. This course provides expanded topic coverage and a more comprehensive understanding of safety standards.

For more information, visit CareerSafeOnline.com.