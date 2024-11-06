The role of tube plugs in chemical manufacturing processes

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

The chemical industry is an emerging market for tube plugging applications due to the crucial role heat exchangers play in the various production processes. Heat exchangers are vital to the manufacturing of various fertilizers, acids, rubbers and more because they provide precise temperature control, which is needed for efficient chemical reactions. Chemical processes are known to create harsh conditions on equipment, like heat exchangers, because of high temperatures, high pressures, corrosive chemicals, etc. The harsh conditions in these processes can lead to failures in heat exchangers and other process equipment. Tube leaks are a common equipment failure, often caused by corrosion, thermal and mechanical stress, erosion and/or fouling.

For a long time, one-piece tube plugs were the preferred solution. One-piece tube plugs can be hammered in or welded but both installation methods come with their own drawbacks. Hammering one-piece plugs into the tube can cause joint stress, which can cause adjacent tubes to leak. The excess heat produced from welding, can create issues with tubehseet integrity. There is also an added safety risk and additional personnel training required with weldable installation. The evolution of mechanical tube plug technology has allowed plant personnel to repair expensive equipment with greater confidence and less risk.

Plant personnel such as maintenance managers and reliability engineers, utilize heat exchanger tube plugs for multiple reasons. Effective tube plugging improves heat exchanger efficiency while extending its lifespan. Tube plugs can be used to seal off leaking tubes or sections and prevent leaks from spreading, causing further damage or safety hazards. They also assist in reducing the operating expenses related to downtime. This enables plants to run a more cost-effective chemical production process overall.

Torq N’ Seal tube plugs can be used in high or low pressure applications such as shell and tube heat exchangers, feedwater heaters, moisture separator reheaters, condensers, waste heat boilers, air cooled heat exchangers or any other tubed heat exchanger. Waste heat boilers are the main component in the ammonia production process. Torq N’ Seal’s patented design allows them to excel in the harshest environments. The serrations in the plug’s expansion area bites into the tube ID, creating a positive contact seal up to 7,000 psi.

Some of the key features that enable Torq N’ Seal Heat Exchanger Plugs to succeed in the most extreme service conditions include:

Variable installation depth. Plugs can be inserted to any depth of the tubesheet in order to avoid severely corroded areas on the tubesheet face.

Plugs can be inserted to any depth of the tubesheet in order to avoid severely corroded areas on the tubesheet face. Quick and simple Installation. Our plugs can be installed in 30 seconds or less. All you need is a 3/8 inch square drive torque wrench. Just rotate the torque wrench until it clicks, and your tubes are permanently sealed up to 7,000 psi.

Our plugs can be installed in 30 seconds or less. All you need is a 3/8 inch square drive torque wrench. Just rotate the torque wrench until it clicks, and your tubes are permanently sealed up to 7,000 psi. Exclusive design. Allows installation of plugs at the face and back side of the tubesheet in order to prevent intrusion of shellside corrosives. With single plugging techniques accomplished on the face of the tubesheet, corrosives can enter the void created in the tubesheet, thereby exacerbating erosion and corrosion of the tubesheet ligaments.

Torq N’ Seal Heat Exchanger Tube Plugs are the number one plugging solution for leaking tubes in chemical process exchangers because of our patented design, ease of installation and ability to overcome harsh tube conditions. The mechanical expansion mechanism conforms to corroded and irregular tube surfaces, ensuring a leak-tight seal. Made from high-quality, corrosion resistant materials, our plugs can withstand the high pressures and temperatures that exist in chemical processes. Torq N’ Seal plugs help minimize downtime, limit repair costs and enhance overall operational efficiency. This makes them an ideal choice for maintaining the integrity and performance of heat exchangers and other critical equipment.

For more information, visit torq-n-seal.com/bic, email sales@torq-n-seal.com or call (201) 641-2130.