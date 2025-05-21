NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

That’s right, $8.8B. That’s what bp paid after the Deepwater Horizon disaster. It’s still the highest OSHA-related fine on record. And while billion-dollar penalties are rare, seven- and eight-figure ones aren’t.

Take Imperial Sugar, fined over $8.7M after a combustible dust explosion killed 14 workers and injured dozens more. Or IMC Fertilizer, which faced a $10M penalty after a 1991 explosion left eight dead and more than 120 injured.

Expand The lean way to avoid an $8.8B fine

So, the question becomes: is there a spare $8.8B available?

If not, it may be time for a closer examination of the compliance system — especially since regulations are constantly evolving. But under the current administration, that change has taken a sharp turn. In March, the EPA moved to roll back 31 rules in “the greatest and most consequential day of deregulation in U.S. history.”[1] Around the same time, OSHA paused several of its own initiatives.[2] So, what now for compliance?

Deregulation doesn’t mean free rein

Fewer federal rules don’t mean fewer responsibilities. Some states may step up with stricter local standards. Others may not. Either way, the risks haven’t gone anywhere. Clear records must still be maintained, compliance must be demonstrated and safety standards must be upheld at every site.

If anything, the pressure to self-regulate is growing. Because it’s not just regulators keeping score. Insurers don’t base premiums on policy changes — they base them on how well operational risk is managed. If deregulation leads to weaker safety controls, liability increases and rates are adjusted accordingly.

Inconsistent compliance records and audit trails can lead to:

Higher premiums

Limited coverage

Exclusions for high-risk operations

Non-renewal of the policy

Even if regulators don’t identify an issue, insurers might — and they won’t hesitate to impose higher costs. A federal mandate isn’t required to raise rates, only a justified reason. And letting compliance slip, even in a deregulated environment, gives them plenty.

But when clear control is demonstrated, with a consistent compliance program, insurers reward that with lower premiums, broader coverage and more flexibility at renewal.

TenForce helps make that happen. It centralizes compliance data, keeps records audit-ready and adapts to changing regulations. That way, insurers gain the confidence needed to offer more favorable terms.

Where compliance starts to break down

And the truth is, most companies aren’t ignoring compliance. Most are likely to make the most of available resources. The trouble is outdated tools, siloed teams and processes that don’t scale are exactly where things start to break down.

Let’s take a closer look at where that risk creeps in.

1. Decentralized sites make it difficult to see the full picture

It’s often the case that each site develops its compliance practices. One uses compliance software and the other sticks with spreadsheets and calendar reminders. Without a centralized view, it's difficult to confirm whether critical tasks are being completed consistently across all locations.

2. Tribal knowledge isn’t sustainable

Some sites may rely on individuals who intuitively manage what needs to happen and when. While this can work temporarily, it becomes risky if that person is unavailable due to illness, vacation or departure. Without documented or shared compliance steps, there’s no reliable way to confirm what has — or hasn’t — been completed.

3. Spreadsheets won’t hold up in an audit

Excel sheets and shared folders might work for one site, but they struggle to scale across a full portfolio. One overwritten file can result in losing the record of who did what and when. Without proof, OSHA may consider it as if it never happened.

4. Gaps lead to reactive responses

Without a centralized system, there’s a risk of work being duplicated — or worse, not being done. This can lead to teams reacting to findings, scrambling to close out open items and constantly staying one step behind.

5. Confidence, not guesswork

At the end of the day, the goal is to walk into any site knowing training is up to date, permits are in place, inspections are logged and corrective actions are tracked. That kind of visibility doesn’t come from piecemeal tools and siloed teams. It comes from a centralized, consistent approach.

TenForce turns complex regulations into actionable, trackable tasks

Expand The lean way to avoid an $8.8B fine

Compliance doesn’t usually break down because people don’t care. It breaks down because the system in place wasn’t built to keep up with changing regulations and a growing business.

That’s where compliance management software makes all the difference. It bridges the gap between complex regulatory requirements and real, site-level action. While the rules are written in dense legal language, they demand something much simpler: clear responsibilities, defined tasks and firm deadlines.

That’s exactly what TenForce is built to do. It helps teams transform regulatory requirements into automated workflows that drive accountability and reduce risk across all operations.

With TenForce:

Stay on top of changing regulations and internal policies

Break down each obligation into manageable, traceable tasks

Pre-schedule recurring work like audits, inspections and sampling

Automate task assignment and assign clear ownership

Push notifications and reminders to the right people at the right time

Monitor everything in a single, color-coded calendar view

Track compliance status across sites, and act fast when something’s overdue

Instantly escalate issues by linking non-conformities to Corrective Action and Preventive Action (CAPA) and audits/inspections

Eliminate the chaos of spreadsheets and disconnected systems

Use TenForce anywhere — desktop or mobile — for full field team visibility

Make compliance a shared responsibility — not just EHS’s job

Want to see it in action?

Join the live, expert-led demo, Turn Complex Compliance Into Actionable Tasks with TenForce on June 11th at noon (CDT), and the team will guide participants through how TenForce simplifies complex compliance requirements into clear, trackable tasks.

In this expert-led session, learn how to:

Connect with tools like Enhesa to turn regulatory language into clear, trackable tasks

Schedule recurring audits, inspections and reports

Assign owners and automate alerts to keep things moving

Link findings directly to CAPA workflows

Monitor status across teams and sites at a glance

Keep field teams connected with mobile-first execution

Whether managing one site or multiple, participants will gain practical strategies for building a more resilient, transparent compliance program — one that stands up to audits and adapts as quickly as regulations change.

Join the live demo to see how TenForce helps turn complex regulatory requirements into simple, trackable tasks.

[1] epa.gov