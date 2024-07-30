NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

The importance of fill selection in cooling tower applications

In critical industrial sectors like chemical processing, refining, electric generation, and heavy industries, the efficiency and reliability of cooling towers play a pivotal role.

These towers are essential for removing excess heat generated during industrial processes, ensuring the smooth and efficient operation of facilities. Given their importance, selecting the appropriate cooling tower internals – including fill, drift eliminators, spray nozzles, and more – is crucial. Brentwood Industries has revolutionized cooling tower performance through substantial investments in research and development (R&D), focusing on innovative cooling tower fill and drift eliminator products.

For over 50 years, Brentwood has provided expertly engineered cooling tower fill, drift eliminators, inlet louvers and other components. The company focuses on what is inside the tower by offering the most extensive line of products to fit specific applications and needs. Brentwood's dedicated customer service team works with clients to ensure they receive the best-suited products for their projects.

Brentwood is a leading provider of thermoformed plastic solutions to various consumer, manufacturing, and environmental industries. With diverse production capabilities, engineering expertise, and a focus on innovation, Brentwood applies a team approach to solve the challenges facing its customers. Established in 1965 as a small thermoforming facility, Brentwood has transformed into a vertically integrated corporation, experiencing rapid growth both domestically and internationally. This continuous progress has allowed Brentwood to engage developing markets and further establish its global footprint.

Research & development fuels superior product performance

Brentwood's commitment to R&D has resulted in a comprehensive knowledge base, informed by data from thousands of high-performing installations worldwide. This extensive dataset allows Brentwood's engineers to provide precise recommendations for fill replacements, ensuring that cooling towers not only meet but often exceed design criteria. By meticulously analyzing design and operating performance, Brentwood can identify and avoid common pitfalls, offering tailored product recommendations that meet specific project requirements.

As part of its dedication to superior customer service, Brentwood introduced the S.T.A.R. program, a counterflow and crossflow tower rating system. This cloud-based program provides customers with direct access to Brentwood’s extensive R&D insights, simplifying the design process. The S.T.A.R. program includes a variety of solutions, from polymer fills to stainless steel fills, all designed to enhance cooling tower efficiency.

Innovative design for unmatched performance

A prime example of Brentwood's commitment to innovation is ShockWave®, a hybrid-fluted film fill featuring a patented PowerCurve™ design. Unlike conventional fills, ShockWave's enhanced microstructure promotes optimal water mixing without increasing the fouling rate. Its unique sheet surface churns water as it descends through the fill pack, ensuring the hottest water is constantly exposed to incoming air, optimizing thermal performance.

One of the most notable features of the ShockWave fill is its exceptional resistance to fouling. Traditional cross-fluted and offset-fluted designs are often prone to clogging, but ShockWave's diamond tube channels create a clear vertical sight path, allowing for uninterrupted flow throughout the pack. This innovative design ensures minimal fouling, even under the harshest operating conditions.

For industries where cooling towers must remain operational without extended shutdowns, Shockwave’s resilience makes it an ideal choice. Its durable design ensures continued operation, meeting the high demands of industrial processes.

Proven reliability across the globe

With over two million cubic feet installed globally, ShockWave has established itself as the go-to solution for optimizing cooling tower performance. Whether assembled by solvent bond or Brentwood's patented mechanical assembly method, ShockWave consistently delivers exceptional thermal performance and minimal fouling. This reliability provides peace of mind for customers worldwide, ensuring uninterrupted operations.

The significance of cooling tower fill selection cannot be overstated. The right fill can dramatically improve the efficiency and longevity of a cooling tower, leading to substantial cost savings and enhanced operational performance. Brentwood’s extensive R&D efforts, innovative design, and proven performance make their products, such as the ShockWave film fill, an ideal choice for industries seeking to optimize their cooling tower efficiency.

For more information, visit brentwoodindustries.com, or watch the webinar, "Balancing Thermal Efficiency and Fouling Resistance with ShockWave®" to learn more about how ShockWave can revolutionize your cooling tower operations.