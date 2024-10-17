NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Expand The future of loading systems: Efficient, safe and customized

When it comes to solving loading and unloading challenges efficiently, safely and with minimal downtime, the all-new Redi-Rack® from Carbis Solutions is a game-changer. The Redi-Rack® is more than just a loading rack — it's a comprehensive, solution designed to meet the most demanding industrial needs. By incorporating the most requested features in a smart, ergonomic design, this innovative product allows businesses to stay ahead of the curve, with faster installation, more flexibility and safety enhancements that streamline operations and protect both workers and assets.

Fast, flexible and customizable

The Redi-Rack® has been engineered with the modern industrial landscape in mind, reducing the lengthy engineering process by pre-selecting essential components. This means less downtime and quicker project turnarounds — getting you operational faster. Unlike traditional loading systems that can require extensive planning and site preparation, the Redi-Rack® is designed to be ready for immediate deployment, cutting down on both time and costs.

Customization is key with the Redi-Rack®. When working with tanker trucks, railcars or both, this versatile platform can be tailored to specific needs. Various safety and operational features are available, including loading arm supports, grounding systems, gangways and even safety showers or eyewash stations. With this level of flexibility, the Redi-Rack® ensures that a facility is equipped to meet both current and future demands.

A safer work environment

Safety is a top priority in industrial environments, and the Redi-Rack® doesn't cut corners. The system is designed to protect workers during the critical loading and unloading processes, whether through static grounding options to eliminate the risk of static discharge or the inclusion of drive-off protection systems. Optional barrier gates, traffic lights and lane indicator monitors help ensure that loading procedures are carried out without interruption and incident.

The Redi-Rack® is also designed with personal safety in mind. In the event of exposure to hazardous materials, the optional integrated safety shower and eye wash station provide immediate decontamination. This essential feature could make all the difference in the event of an accident, minimizing injury and ensuring compliance with safety standards.

Innovative foundation solutions

One of the standout features of the Redi-Rack® is its groundbreaking foundation solution. Many facilities face challenges related to soil integrity, especially when dealing with potentially contaminated or unstable ground. Traditional footer systems can be both costly and risky to install in these situations. That's why Carbis Solutions developed “The Rock”—an above-ground foundation alternative providing the same level of support without needing deep excavation or extensive construction. This foundationless option is perfect for sites where soil contamination is a concern, reducing both environmental risk and project complexity.

Expand The future of loading systems: Efficient, safe and customized

Streamlined design for space-constrained sites

Real estate is often at a premium in industrial facilities, especially for retrofits or expansions in already-crowded locations. The Redi-Rack® addresses these space constraints with a minimal footprint layout that doesn’t compromise on functionality. Whether working with a brownfield site where space is limited or a new greenfield location where maximizing the available area is necessary, the Redi-Rack® offers an efficient solution. Available in both single and double-sided configurations, it allows users to tailor the design to a facility’s specific requirements.

Comprehensive loading solutions

The Redi-Rack® is not just about safety and flexibility — it’s also about efficiency. With full support for Carbis Solutions’ extensive line of loading arms, this platform makes moving liquids and chemicals fast, easy and reliable. Loading arms can be configured for a range of liquid and gas products, ensuring that whatever your operational needs are, the Redi-Rack® can handle them.

Additionally, for those working around the clock or in low-visibility conditions, the Redi-Rack® can be equipped with various lighting options, from traditional halogen to traffic signals, ensuring that loading operations continue smoothly, no matter the time of day.

An economical and efficient choice

When it comes to value, the Redi-Rack® delivers. Its economical design offers a cost-effective solution without sacrificing quality or safety. With its competitive price point and the ability to configure the system to your exact specifications, you get the best of both worlds — customization and affordability. Quick delivery times ensure that a facility won’t be waiting forever on equipment, and the streamlined installation process means a facility can get up and running quickly.

The Redi-Rack® is an all-encompassing loading platform that combines safety, efficiency and flexibility into one easy-to-use system. Whether you’re upgrading an existing facility or building from the ground up, the Redi-Rack® provides the performance you need without the hassle of lengthy engineering and construction projects. Don’t settle for outdated equipment — choose the Redi-Rack® and keep operations moving forward.

For more information, visit carbissolutions.com.