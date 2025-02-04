The cost of unreliable elevator systems

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Elevator reliability is essential for maintaining productivity in industrial facilities, but frequent delays caused by unreliable equipment and long lead times for overseas replacement parts can disrupt operations. Dependence on proprietary European OEM components further complicates repairs, leading to extended downtime and increased costs. These challenges make maintaining smooth and efficient industrial elevator operations a constant priority for facility managers.

Smart solutions for better performance

That’s why SmartRack™ was developed — a non-proprietary, American-made elevator controller designed specifically for rack and pinion industrial elevators to enhance reliability, simplify maintenance and minimize downtime. It integrates seamlessly with nearly any system, delivering robust performance in demanding environments.

SmartRack eliminates long lead times for overseas components by offering precision-built, American-made solutions. Designed to minimize downtime, it supports faster repairs and empowers technicians with advanced troubleshooting capabilities to keep operations running smoothly.

Why choose SmartRack?

Faster repairs: Replace European OEM controllers with American-made technology.

Replace European OEM controllers with American-made technology. Improved reliability: Modernize your system for better performance and efficiency.

Modernize your system for better performance and efficiency. American craftsmanship: Built with precision and durability in the U.S.

Additional benefits of SmartRack

Available for Class 1, Division 2 hazardous area locations.

Empowers technicians with advanced data readouts and error reporting for quicker troubleshooting.

24/7 technical support and compatibility with most rack and pinion elevators.

Take control of the elevator system

Break free from the limitations of European OEMs. SmartRack offers a smarter, more reliable solution from McDonough Elevators.

With over 40 years of expertise, McDonough Elevators offers installations, rentals, modernizations and maintenance. Its $4.5 million inventory of domestic spare parts ensures faster service and reduced lead times.

Call (800) 736-0882 or visit onemcdonough.com to schedule an elevator evaluation and learn more about SmartRack electrical upgrades and refurbishment options.