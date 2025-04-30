The cost of oversight: How proactive contractors are preventing hazards and slashing downtime

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

In the high-stakes industrial maintenance world, the smallest oversight can cascade into significant delays, costly rework or even safety incidents.

Contractors and facility owners alike are under mounting pressure to complete critical work faster, safer and more efficiently. But the real differentiator isn’t just speed — it’s foresight. The companies that consistently get ahead are the ones that work with partners who go the extra mile to anticipate hold points before they happen and solve them before they spread.

Avoiding hidden hazards before they halt the job

On a high-pressure emergency callout at a South Louisiana refinery, heat treatment was scheduled to begin on a vessel within hours of mobilization. Everything was moving fast, but before the first piece of equipment was powered on, the heat treatment contractors reviewing job site procedures paused the process. Their vessel checklist, developed from decades of field-level experience, uncovered a red flag: a surface coating on the vessel that hadn’t been tested.

Upon further inspection, the coating was confirmed to be lead-based. Work was halted immediately, preventing hazardous lead exposure to the heat treatment crew, welders, inspectors and other contractors working nearby.

That single pause saved the client from potential health risks, costly delays and regulatory consequences. It wasn’t luck — it was the result of deliberate planning and field expertise, built into Superheat’s standard practices. It’s exactly the kind of outcome clients have come to expect when working with Superheat.

▶️ Watch “Innovation in action: How Superheat’s vessel checklist prevented lead paint exposure”

Faster turnarounds without cutting corners: 4 coke drums

In another case, a major Port Arthur refinery in Texas faced a familiar challenge: repairing four cracked coke drums under tight time constraints. Historically, heater setups for these types of jobs span multiple shifts, delaying not just welding, but every other phase tied to plant downtime.

However, equipped with advanced magnetic technology and a highly refined deployment process, Superheat was able to cut setup time dramatically, completing the same work in nearly half the time it would typically take utilizing its Superheat MagneMats. That time saved didn’t just affect the heat treatment process; it accelerated the entire workflow, reducing costs and lost production.

The client, a seasoned industry player, was stunned by the impact. “What did Superheat do to make this so much faster?” they asked. The answer: it’s not about just one tool, but how everything is done at Superheat.

▶️ Watch “Innovation in action: Improving coke drum repair efficiency with faster heat setup”

Continual innovations. Big outcomes. Delivered every time.

What sets Superheat apart isn’t just the tools and technology it brings to the table — it’s also how seamlessly those innovations are woven into every project executed. From identifying safety hazards before they become costly shutdowns to accelerating timelines with more efficient workflows, every step is built on a foundation of visibility, accountability and performance.

At the heart of it all is Superheat’s proprietary SmartWay™ process — a fully integrated, tech-driven ecosystem that connects planning, execution, safety and real-time data into one streamlined workflow. From boots on the ground to dashboards at your fingertips, every detail is tracked, optimized and delivered to their clients with precision.

To give industry professionals a closer look at these innovations in action, Superheat has launched a new video series: Innovation in Action. Each short episode highlights a real-world challenge and the Better. Safer. Faster™. outcomes made possible by their process. Follow Superheat on social media to catch the latest videos as they’re released.

For companies seeking more than onsite heat treatment — those looking for a partner who anticipates, adapts and delivers, Superheat’s process stands alone. These aren't one-off success stories; they're the standard operating procedure.

For more information, visit superheat.com to learn more about the SmartWay™ process and see their innovations in action.