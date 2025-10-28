Southeast Texas needs more power in more places … and soon

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Because of extraordinary growth throughout the region, Southeast Texas needs more electricity, and it needs it soon. While the region is positioned to create thousands of new jobs and boost economic development, its success relies heavily on sufficient power.

Entergy Texas’ answer to this time-sensitive challenge is the six-step Southeast Texas Energy Plan, called STEP Ahead. This plan is a long-term strategy to power economic growth, strengthen reliability and support our communities. The plan includes adding more power generation capacity, upgrading the transmission infrastructure, and enhancing the grid to ensure it can withstand extreme weather, all while keeping rates affordable for customers.

Expand Entergy Texas

One way that we’re stepping up to meet Southeast Texas’s growing energy demands is by investing in a stronger transmission system. We are proposing four major transmission projects that will help ensure reliable electricity reaches every corner of our rapidly expanding communities and that the infrastructure is in place to import power from other regions when needed.

The transmission system is the backbone of our grid, and by making the investments necessary to expand this system, Entergy Texas will improve how electricity moves across the region — boosting capacity for new homes and businesses, reducing the risk of outages, and supporting job creation and investment in the region. Building new transmission lines will also help the system better withstand extreme weather by adding geographic diversity – not only preventing potential outages but also laying the foundation for continued economic expansion and future energy needs.

Unlike some areas of the state, Entergy Texas customers are connected to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator power grid, a regional transmission organization with a pool of generation resources across 15 states in the central region of the United States and Manitoba, Canada. Our membership allows us to quickly route power when needed during extreme weather events and deliver substantial cost savings directly to our customers. Since joining this power pool, Entergy Texas customers have saved $605 million on their electric bills between 2014 and 2024.

The next few years are crucial for our state’s future. Entergy Texas is committed to helping position our state for generational growth by doing more than just keeping the lights on. The projects in our STEP Ahead plan to improve and expand our grid will support growing populations and industries while reducing the impact of the increasingly frequent and severe weather events our region is experiencing.

These transmission lines will also help further boost regional economic growth and create thousands of new, non-utility jobs. By strengthening our transmission system, we are enhancing service reliability and supporting long-term economic growth across Southeast Texas.

The only thing that can stop the growth and prosperity of Southeast Texas would be a power company that was unprepared. Fortunately, Entergy Texas is staying a STEP Ahead.