Sustainability success: How the Circularity Index can help you reach your goals

For businesses with complex operations or large footprints nationwide, achieving sustainability success in 2025 means adopting scalable, measurable strategies that align with corporate goals. Sustainability is no longer optional — 87% of companies plan to increase investments and circularity year-over-year, according to the Circularity Index, and most customers prefer environmentally responsible companies.

As a leader in environmental services, Republic Services recognized an important challenge in the circularity journey: measuring impact and progress is complicated. That’s why we created the Circularity Index.

Businesses don’t always know where their sustainability strategies stand compared to industry peers. The Circularity Index provides a helpful circularity score against industry peers and enables businesses to evaluate their sustainability performance across multiple locations, identify regional or site-specific challenges, and develop tailored strategies to improve waste diversion and circularity at scale.

What is circularity?

Circularity is the concept of maintaining the value and utility of materials for as long as possible within the economy. It aims to minimize waste and reduce the need for extracting new resources by emphasizing reuse, recycling and smart design. By moving away from the traditional take-make-dispose model, circularity promotes a more sustainable, regenerative system — one that reduces environmental impact, conserves natural resources and supports long-term economic resilience.

What is the Circularity Index?

The Circularity Index is a tool for companies to assess and advance sustainability efforts by gaining a deeper understanding of their circularity journey, positively impacting the environment and their bottom line.

Republic Services partnered with The Harris Poll to survey 1,200 sustainability leaders from medium to large U.S. businesses across 10 key industries:

Consumer packaged goods

Energy/Utilities/Environmental Services

Governmental organizations

Healthcare

Hospitality

Logistics/Warehousing

Manufacturing

Retail

Technology

Transportation

And many others, such as financial services, education, construction, media and non-profit organizations

The report includes:

An in-depth assessment of circularity initiatives and strategies, with three specific focus areas: commitment, execution and recovery

Industry-specific performance benchmarks

A detailed roadmap to help advance circularity initiatives based on circularity stages, from novice to expert

So, whether you’re managing waste diversion for hundreds of retail locations or improving logistics circularity across warehouses, our actionable insights can help you meet corporate sustainability goals while optimizing operations.

Sustainability solutions

With the Circularity Index as a helpful starting point, businesses across a wide range of industries can engage with our sustainability solutions consultants to make progress on sustainability goals and optimize costs. Example solutions include:

Retail: Improving waste diversion across hundreds of locations, ensuring compliance with regional recycling laws while reducing landfill waste

Logistics companies: Identifying opportunities to reduce packaging waste and improve reverse logistics efficiency

Healthcare systems: Improving medical waste disposal and enhancing recycling efforts for non-hazardous materials

How to use the index to drive your circularity efforts forward

Businesses that advance their circularity efforts often see reduced disposal costs, improved operational efficiency and enhanced brand reputation. With the Circularity Index, we’ve taken some of the guesswork out of the assessment and monitoring stages of the circularity journey.

Ready to see where you land on the circularity maturity curve? Download the Circularity Index and take the assessment. Once you do, we’ll provide a roadmap to help you maintain momentum in your commitment to do better for the environment, your customers and your company.

Prefer a partner to help get you started? Want a deeper assessment of your business’s opportunities? Visit the Circularity Index page and request a follow-up consultation with a Republic Services Sustainability Solutions expert.

7 steps to take action today

If you’re in the early stages of your circularity journey, you can start by following these key steps from our novice roadmap.

Engage senior leaders at the corporate level to prioritize circularity and provide a unified vision across all locations

Establish a centralized sustainability committee with representatives from key regions or business units to ensure alignment and execution consistency

Develop an investment plan that prioritizes initiatives with high ROI and measurable waste diversion across all facilities

Set clear internal goals at both the corporate and location levels to encourage accountability

Roll out scalable recycling programs tailored to high-volume, commonly recycled materials, such as packaging, cardboard, metals and plastics

Audit vendors and haulers to identify who aligns with your company’s circularity goals and can support a multi-site approach

Leverage reporting tools to track circularity progress across the enterprise and facilitate share outs of success stories with internal and external stakeholders

Remember, you don’t have to do this alone. You can enlist an experienced partner to help you get started.

