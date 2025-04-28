Stiff-leg derricks: Lifting power and precision for complex projects

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

In the world of heavy lifting, where precision and power are paramount, stiff-leg derricks stand as a testament to engineering ingenuity and robust performance.

Derricks are a perfect heavy lifting solution when a project demands lifting capacity, precision placement, minimal downtime and is in a challenging environment, such as an established power plant, a bridge under construction or any project that has a small project footprint.

Conquering congestion and complexity

One of the key advantages of stiff-leg derricks lies in their ability to operate in confined and congested spaces. Unlike traditional cranes, derricks are anchored to a foundation. This eliminates the need for extensive counterweight and minimizes the hazards of tail swing. This makes derricks an ideal lifting solution in urban environments or industrial sites where space is limited. Another unique attribute of derricks is their ability to be placed directly on structures, such as bridge decks or building rooftops. This is particularly crucial in high-traffic areas where road closures are costly and disruptive or where erecting a tower crane is dangerous or impractical. And while derricks aren’t as mobile as crawler cranes, they can be mounted on custom sleds which ensures the project has all the lifting benefits of derricks with added mobility. By minimizing their footprint and maximizing their reach, derricks help projects stay on schedule and within budget.

Powering through industrial challenges

The power industry can significantly benefit from adopting stiff-leg derricks as a lifting solution. For example, as utilities across North America extend the life of coal plants by adding scrubbers and other air purification systems, coal plants often require significant retrofitting of complex equipment. These retrofits often involve lifting large, heavy components into confined spaces. This situation is a perfect case for derricks. A stiff-leg derrick allows for the installation of larger, prefabricated pieces, which reduces on-site fabrication time and labor costs. The design of the derrick allows it to leverage the existing steel structures within power plants, providing a stable and secure lifting platform.

Safety and simplicity: A winning combination

Safety is a critical consideration in any heavy lifting operation. Stiff-leg derricks offer a distinct safety advantage through their stability and simplified design. With fewer moving parts than traditional cranes, derricks reduce the risk of mechanical failure. Another benefit to fewer mechanical components is reduced maintenance requirements. The anchored design practically eliminates the risk of tipping over, which is a significant concern with mobile cranes. Additionally, the absence of a counterweight removes the danger of tail swing, further enhancing safety for workers and equipment.

Outlifting the conventional crane

Stiff-leg derricks offer exceptional lifting capacity, often outperforming much larger crawler cranes, especially at longer distances. This is a crucial advantage when lifting heavy loads to significant heights or across considerable spans. For instance, a 125-ton stiff-leg derrick can often out-lift a 700-ton crawler crane in specific long-reach applications. This superior lifting capacity translates to greater efficiency and cost savings for projects requiring heavy lifts.

Customized solutions for unique needs

While the derricks themselves are engineered for versatility, every project is unique. Derrick’s versatility is expanded through the use of customized foundation solutions, including sleds and towers, to meet specific site requirements. Whether it's a bridge construction project requiring a derrick mounted on a custom-built sled or a power plant retrofit demanding an elevated lift, derrick solutions can be custom engineered to work at the site to ensure optimal performance and safety.

Reliability you can count on

In the demanding world of construction and heavy lifting, downtime is simply not an option. Stiff-leg derricks are renowned for their reliability. Their simple design and robust construction minimize the risk of breakdowns. An example of this is an AMECO S60 derrick that operated for five years with only three days of downtime, ensuring that projects stayed on track. This reliability translates to significant cost savings and increased safety and productivity.

