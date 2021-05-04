Staying cool, calm and protected in FR/AR clothing

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list)

In the South, days of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit are all too common.

Add in humidity, machinery, intense tasks, and tight or enclosed spaces, and it’s easy to see why the risk of on-the-job heat stress greatly increases during the summer.

Some workers might think that the best way to minimize heat is to shed some clothes. But in the oil and gas industry, where layers of flame-resistant and arc-rated (FR/AR) apparel are critical, it’s not that simple. Even rolling up your sleeves can leave skin exposed to potential injuries. The good news is that you can wear FR/AR without adding the risk of heat stress.

Contrary to popular belief, clothing isn’t a significant factor in causing heat-related illnesses. The same is true for FR/AR clothing. More often than not, if you’re wearing single-layer, breathable clothing and feeling hot, it’s tied to comfort. If you’re wearing multiple layers, there’s more of a risk for heat stress — and wearing fabrics that are breathable and moisture-wicking is key to reducing that risk.

The science behind how our bodies shed heat can help explain. We all have two ways of cooling ourselves: radiation and evaporative cooling. Radiation is heat moving from a hotter area (the person) to a cooler one (the atmosphere). Of course, as the ambient temperature approaches that of the person, this ceases to be effective. That’s when evaporative cooling (also known as sweating) kicks in. When sweat evaporates off your skin, it takes heat with it. As long as the clothing allows radiant heat to escape and sweat to evaporate, the body’s cooling mechanisms will continue to function as they should.

The science makes it clear: Rather than being a cause of heat stress, FR/AR clothing can actually be part of the solution. With the right fabrics, PPE can not only be standard-compliant, but help you stay cool, calm, and protected on hot days. Start by specifying light-colored fabric that is designed for the environment and potential hazards at hand. Think short sleeves are the only solution? Think again. Long sleeves are often considered better at preventing heat stress because the sun is a radiant heat load and long sleeves shield the wearer.

If the job requires multiple PPE layers, look for textiles engineered to work together to protect and perform.

Innovation in FR/AR fabrics has advanced far beyond the restrictive options of the past when PPE was often non-sweat wicking, heavy, and inflexible. Today, the significant majority of FR/AR garments made in the United States are virtually indistinguishable from non-FR performance garments in design, style, fit, weight, and lasting comfort.

In addition to specifying more breathable, comfortable FR/AR fabrics and ensuring those garments are worn properly, proactively focusing on self-care is critical to preventing heat stress. Monitor your vital signs and sweat levels, take appropriate breaks, find shade when you can, and stay hydrated throughout the day. In fact, the OSHA awareness campaign on heat stress prevention boldly promotes “Water. Rest. Shade.”

Ultimately, if a worker’s PPE is not right for the task or is worn incorrectly — working against them and not for them — they’ll be less likely to wear it. PPE can only protect if it’s worn properly. Equipping your team with innovative FR/AR garments that are safety standard-compliant and comfortable will not only transform common clothing misconceptions regarding heat stress, but the FR/AR clothing can actually give the wearer a preventive advantage when they need it most.

For more information visit their website or email FRinfo@milliken.com.