Simplifying blast resistant module rentals

Since launching in 2022, Hunter Onsite has transformed from a small rental division to a standalone business that is the fastest-growing provider workforce safety facilities to the petrochemical industry.

Hunter Onsite’s success is built on a unique business model that seems difficult for others to duplicate by making workforce safety, productivity and comfort easy.

Brilliantly engineered facilities combine unparalleled safety with interior design to enhance worker productivity and comfort, ensuring that every Hunter Onsite product, every service and every interaction is the easiest part of a client’s day.

It’s just that easy.

Hunter Onsite leads the industry in blast-resistant module rentals, protecting personnel and equipment in industrial areas, conflict zones and for disaster preparedness.

• Blast-Resistant Single Modules • Blast-Resistant Multi-Unit Complexes • Blast-Resistant Specialty Units

The rising demand for BRM rentals: safety, flexibility and rapid deployment

In high‑risk industrial environments — such as petrochemical plants, energy facilities and conflict‑zone operations — the need to safeguard personnel and critical equipment has never been more urgent. As regulations tighten and safety expectations rise across global industries, blast‑resistant modules (BRMs) have emerged as a vital solution for companies seeking fast, flexible, and compliant infrastructure. Today, renting BRMs has become particularly attractive for organizations needing temporary or rapidly deployable protection without the long‑term commitment of permanent construction.

Growing market momentum for blast‑resistant structures

The global market for blast‑resistant modular buildings continues to expand, fueled by heightened safety requirements and increased investments in critical infrastructure. Research indicates that the blast‑resistant modular buildings market is projected to reach $230 million in 2026, with steady growth expected through 2035 as industries worldwide adopt more resilient structures to mitigate risks from explosions and other hazardous events.

Similarly, broader studies of blast‑resistant modules show rapid growth across sectors including petrochemical, energy, chemical processing, military and disaster response. Market forecasts highlight the role of BRMs in safeguarding essential assets amid growing security threats and increasing regulatory oversight.

Why companies are choosing BRM rentals

While BRMs can be purchased outright, the rental model has gained significant traction due to cost efficiency, deployment speed and operational versatility. Many rental customers operate in environments where risks are temporary, making rentals more practical than permanent installations.

Hunter Onsite emphasizes that renting BRMs allows companies to access engineered, blast‑tested structures without capital expenditure. These rental units feature reinforced materials designed to deflect, absorb or disperse explosive energy, minimizing injuries and equipment damage during a high‑energy event.

BRM rentals are often designed for roll‑off delivery, easing transportation and setup without the need for cranes. Their modular nature also allows interconnection into larger complexes, supporting scalable site expansion or temporary workforce surges.

This efficiency has strong implications for worker productivity. Placing BRMs closer to live industrial units — unlike tents or remote trailers — reduces travel time, accelerates shift changes and improves access to control rooms and break areas. The improved proximity, combined with HVAC systems and insulated construction, enhances worker comfort and safety, especially during extreme weather.

The future of BRM rentals

As industrial operations grow more complex and global threats expand, blast‑resistant module rentals will play an even greater role in meeting temporary and evolving safety needs. The combination of rapid deployment, regulatory compliance, operational efficiency and cost‑effective flexibility positions BRM rentals as a strategic asset across multiple sectors.

With the market’s continued growth and technological innovation, organizations can expect increasingly advanced, customizable and resilient BRM rental options, ensuring personnel protection remains at the forefront of operational planning, no matter the environment.

As the market and use cases continue to grow, Hunter Onsite remains committed to ensuring obtaining and utilizing BRMs is an easy experience.

