Simplify your operations with John Zink's turnkey rental solutions

In high-stakes industries where even a moment of downtime can mean significant losses, having the right equipment at the right time is critical.

But equipment alone isn’t enough, you need a partner who can deliver seamless support from start to finish. That’s where John Zink’s rental solutions, powered by the service expertise of KSPS, redefine what it means to keep operations running smoothly.

John Zink’s rental program isn’t just about providing equipment—it’s about offering a complete, integrated solution that reduces complexity and maximizes operational efficiency. From cutting-edge combustion and emission control equipment to expert installation, maintenance, and 24/7 technical support, our rental program ensures that you have everything you need to maintain business continuity, even under pressure.

A Seamless, End-to-End Solution

What sets John Zink’s rental program apart is the turnkey nature of the offering. Instead of piecing together equipment from multiple sources and relying on different service providers, you get a fully integrated solution from one trusted partner.

High-Performance Equipment: Our rental fleet includes a wide range of combustion flares and vapor-control systems designed to meet the demanding needs of industries like oil and gas, refining, petrochemicals, and more.

Expert Installation: The rental team handles every aspect of system sizing, deployment, to on-site installation and startup, ensuring that equipment is operational quickly and efficiently.

With this comprehensive approach, John Zink and KSPS eliminate the headaches of working with multiple vendors and reduce the risk of miscommunication or service gaps. You gain a single point of contact and a partner who understands the full scope of your operational challenges. Learn how John Zink supported a railcar cleaning facility that experienced an unplanned shutdown here.

Rapid Response in Action: Landfill Gas Project

A recent landfill gas project showcased John Zink's ability to deliver under tight timelines. The project involved retrofitting an elevated flare and providing rental services to support the customer's requirements. Precise coordination was essential, and the collaboration between John Zink and the customer ensured the refurbished flare was operational promptly, minimizing downtime and maintaining compliance.

Technical Support from Industry Experts

Unplanned downtime, equipment failures, or delays in getting rental equipment online can lead to costly setbacks. The rental program is designed for speed and reliability. Whether you’re facing a sudden equipment malfunction or need guidance on optimizing system performance, our experts are available 24/7 to assist you. Because of KSPS's expertise, deployment is streamlined and efficient. From the moment you request a rental solution, the team works to deliver and install the equipment as quickly as possible to support your turnaround schedule.

Get Started Today

When you partner with John Zink and KSPS, you're not just renting equipment; you’re gaining a trusted partner committed to helping you succeed. From rapid deployment to ongoing support, we provide the solutions you need to keep your operations running at full strength. With John Zink’s turnkey rental solutions backed by KSPS, you get more than equipment, you get a strategic advantage.

Have questions or ready to rent? Visit JohnZink.com.