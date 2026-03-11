Shutdown and turnaround safety: Managing risk, communication and workforce complexity

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Shutdowns and turnarounds are the most dangerous weeks in industrial operations. When you need to compress months of maintenance work into weeks and rapidly expand your workforce to thousands of additional contractors, inspectors, and specialty crews, the result is a highly complex safety environment.

In fact, almost 50% of work-related accidents in plants occur during plant maintenance outages (TA Cook and Solomon Associates 2019). The challenge becomes how to balance the urgency of completing critical work with the responsibility to protect workers.

Effective shutdown and turnaround safety depends on more than procedures alone. Many organizations are adopting new approaches — including connected safety technologies — to improve their site visibility, access to field data, and faster communication across teams during these high-risk work periods.

The Unique Safety Challenges of Shutdowns and Turnarounds

Unlike routine operations, shutdowns and turnarounds dramatically change the risk profile of a site.

Several factors combine to make these outage periods particularly challenging:

Work density increases significantly , with large teams operating in tight work areas.

, with large teams operating in tight work areas. Simultaneous operations occur across multiple units , creating overlapping hazards.

, creating overlapping hazards. Schedules are compressed , with every hour of downtime carrying financial consequences.

, with every hour of downtime carrying financial consequences. Hazardous environments change frequently as equipment is opened, cleaned and repaired.

These conditions create an environment where hazards can emerge quickly and where early awareness is critical. During turnaround work, a single gas exposure event can escalate rapidly if nearby workers are unaware of changing conditions.

Communication: The Backbone of Turnaround Safety

Communication breakdowns are one of the most common contributors to incidents during shutdowns and turnarounds, with approximately half of turnarounds facing delays due to poor information flow (IAMtech). With operations teams, maintenance crews, safety professionals and temporary contractors working simultaneously, clear and timely communication becomes essential.

Planning for outages typically begins months in advance as teams coordinate work scopes, risk assessments, and permit processes. Once work begins, however, conditions can change rapidly.

Maintenance crews may uncover unexpected corrosion inside vessels. A confined space entry may reveal atmospheric hazards. A gas release in one area can quickly affect workers nearby.

In these moments, delays in communication can quickly translate into safety risks.

×

Increasingly, facilities are adopting connected safety wearables that give safety teams real-time visibility into conditions across the worksite. These devices, like the G8 connected portable gas detector, combine gas detection, communication, connectivity, and swappable gas cartridges for the ultimate awareness, even as site conditions change. Rather than relying solely on manual radio calls or periodic checks, safety teams get automatic alerts when hazardous conditions are detected or a worker activates an emergency alarm, and they can coordinate a response quickly.

The ability to connect field data directly to safety teams, supervisors, or monitoring centers is becoming an increasingly valuable capability during high-risk shutdown periods.

Improving Muster and Response Times with Zone Intelligence

Maintaining visibility across a complex site is another challenge during shutdowns and turnarounds. When hundreds or thousands of workers are operating across different parts of a facility, safety teams need a clear picture of where people are working and how they are moving around the site.

As worksites grow more complex, safety and operations leader need better visibility.

Solutions such as Blackline Safety’s ZoneAwareTM, allow facilities to define digital zones like process units, pump stations, confined space areas or muster points. These zones reflect familiar site locations, helping teams understand exactly where workers are operating within the facility.

If an incident occurs, supervisors and monitoring teams can quickly determine which workers were in a specific area and see who has moved toward designated muster points. Zone activity logs and movement history can also support incident investigations and emergency response planning.

Additionally, if an alert is triggered by the G8, detecting a worker fall or an SOS latch pull, built-in AlertLinkTM means nearby workers can be notified that assistance is needed and respond quickly to help their colleague.

×

During shutdowns and turnarounds—when work density is high and site conditions change frequently—this added situational awareness helps safety teams maintain better oversight of complex operations.

By linking worker location data with defined site zones, facilities gain a clearer understanding of how work is happening across the site. This helps teams respond faster during incidents and use data to improve safety planning for future shutdowns.

Confined Space Work: One of the Highest-Risk Activities

Confined space entry is among the most hazardous activities performed during shutdowns and turnarounds. Tanks, vessels, pits, and pipelines must often be opened and inspected during these events, placing workers in environments where oxygen levels, toxic gases, and flammable atmospheres can change rapidly.

Effective confined space safety programs typically include:

Atmospheric monitoring before entry

Continuous gas detection while work is underway

Dedicated attendants and rescue teams

Clearly defined rescue procedures

Permit-to-work systems and isolation verification

Despite these precautions, confined space incidents still occur when conditions change unexpectedly or when monitoring gaps exist.

Modern multi-gas detectors are designed to provide continuous monitoring for oxygen, combustible gases, and toxic substances. Devices like the G8 portable gas detector provide monitoring for multiple gases while also enabling workers to remain connected to their team.

In confined space environments, this connectivity can significantly improve rescue readiness. If gas levels exceed safe thresholds or a worker activates an emergency alert, notifications can be transmitted instantly to supervisors and safety personnel.

The result is faster situational awareness and quicker response coordination during critical moments.

Preventing Incidents Through Leading Indicators

Incident prevention during shutdowns and turnarounds requires strong focus on leading indicators, not just lagging metrics. Waiting until incidents occur to identify weaknesses can result in costly delays or injuries.

Leading indicators during outage periods may include:

Permit compliance rates

Near-miss reporting frequency

Gas detection alarm trends

Worker fatigue monitoring

Safety observation participation

Connected safety technologies provide an additional layer of insight by capturing environmental and operational data during work activities.

For example, gas detection data collected from connected devices can help identify recurring hazards in certain units or work tasks. If multiple alarms occur in a particular area during maintenance operations, safety teams can analyze those patterns and adjust procedures accordingly.

These insights not only improve safety during the current turnaround but also inform planning for future shutdowns.

Balancing Productivity and Safety

Shutdown schedules are often tight. Every day a facility remains offline represents lost production and financial impact. As a result, teams frequently face pressure to complete work quickly.

However, these condensed timelines can introduce additional risks that ultimately delay completion.

The most effective turnaround strategies focus on balancing productivity with safety through structured planning and real-time awareness. This includes:

Coordinating work sequencing to avoid conflicting tasks

Monitoring hazards continuously across active work areas

Maintaining clear communication between field crews and supervisors

Providing workers with tools that deliver immediate safety alerts

Efficiently managing and deploying safety equipment across large workforces

Connected safety devices, such as the G8, help support this balance by enabling workers to monitor hazards continuously while remaining connected to their teams. The device’s integrated Push-To-Talk communication and gas detection capabilities help ensure that workers are aware of potential risks without interrupting critical work. And with TagAssignTM, devices can be assigned and connected to a worker with a tap of their NFC tag, getting workers into the field faster.

By improving visibility into field conditions, safety teams can respond faster to emerging hazards and prevent incidents that might otherwise delay the turnaround schedule.

Workforce Shortages and Skilled Labor Challenges

Industrial facilities are also facing growing workforce shortages during peak turnaround seasons. Specialized trades such as welders, inspectors, and confined space technicians are in high demand, often across multiple facilities at the same time.

This scarcity can lead to longer shifts, increased fatigue, and reduced availability of experienced personnel.

Technology can play an important role in helping organizations manage these challenges. Connected wearables that combine monitoring, communication and location awareness help safety teams oversee larger workforces without sacrificing oversight.

By providing real-time visibility into worker safety conditions, these systems reduce reliance on manual check-ins and allow supervisors to focus on critical decision-making.

Learning From Every Turnaround

Each shutdown and turnaround provides valuable lessons that can improve future events. Post-turnaround reviews increasingly involve analyzing operational data, incident reports and environmental monitoring trends to identify opportunities for improvement.

Key questions often include:

Which work scopes created the most safety challenges?

Where did communication delays occur?

Were confined space procedures effective?

What data trends were observed in gas monitoring or safety alerts?

Facilities that incorporate these insights into planning for the next outage often see measurable improvements in both safety performance and schedule reliability.

A More Connected Approach to Turnaround Safety

Shutdowns and turnarounds will always involve elevated risk due to the scale, complexity and compressed timelines of these operations. However, advances in connected safety technology are helping organizations manage these risks more effectively.

Devices like the G8 connected portable gas detector, combined with location-aware software tools such as ZoneAwareTM, provide safety teams with greater visibility into worker locations, environmental hazards and emerging risks across the worksite.

By delivering real-time alerts and improving communication between field crews and supervisors, these systems help organizations protect workers during some of the most demanding periods of industrial operations.

As facilities continue to modernize their turnaround strategies, integrating these technologies alongside strong safety practices can help ensure that critical maintenance work is completed on schedule while keeping workers safe.

Learn More

To learn how connected safety technology can support shutdown and turnaround operations, visit www.blacklinesafety.com or connect with the Blackline Safety team to request a demo or discuss your upcoming maintenance event.