ScaffSource’s nationwide growth supports industrial construction access solutions

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Houston-based ScaffSource continues its nationwide growth with a new Florida location delivering faster access, broader rental offerings, and jobsite-ready solutions for today’s construction challenges.

In construction, understanding your customer means more than listening. It means having firsthand experience on the jobsite. At ScaffSource, that real-world perspective defines how the company operates, serves, and grows.

“They say to know your customer is to walk a mile in their shoes,” says Shawn Mills, Senior Vice President of ScaffSource and a 24-year industry veteran. “For us, that’s not a metaphor. Many of our leaders and managers worked in scaffold, soft-craft, or access-related fields. We understand our customers’ priorities because we’ve lived them.”

Formerly known as United Scaffolding, ScaffSource was rebranded in 2022 and has since achieved double-digit year-over-year growth, expanding from a traditional scaffold provider into a comprehensive access and support solutions partner for both industrial and commercial construction markets.

Expanding access: More solutions, one trusted provider

Building on more than 30 years of scaffolding and shoring expertise, ScaffSource has significantly expanded its product lineup, responding directly to contractor feedback and evolving jobsite needs.

“Our growth plan is simple,” Mills says. “We talk to our customers, identify pain points, and source proven products the industry already relies on—then make them easier to access, more affordable, and backed by best-in-class service.”

Comprehensive access and support offerings

Today, all ScaffSource locations provide an integrated portfolio of access solutions, including:

Swing Stages

Manufactured by Bee Access in West Palm Beach, Florida, and powered by the BISOMAC 308 traction hoist, known for low maintenance requirements and high reliability

Material Hoists

GEDA material hoists featuring German engineering, including:

Cable hoists with 265-lb capacity

Rack-and-pinion models with 660-lb and 1,875-lb capacities

IXI Truss Systems

Modular aluminum trusses capable of spanning 100 feet or more, offering a lightweight, bolt-together alternative to expensive steel beams

Shoring Solutions

A full range of systems, including:

20-kip frame shoring

Post shores

MASS (Modular Aluminum Shoring System)

Composite Wood Replacement Products

Lightweight alternatives to traditional lumber that weigh half as much and last up to five times longer

This expanded lineup allows contractors to simplify sourcing, reduce vendors, and keep projects moving without unnecessary delays.

Growth in high demand construction markets

To support its expanding customer base, ScaffSource continues to invest in strategically located distribution facilities that bring inventory closer to the jobsites driving today’s construction activity. By expanding in high growth regions and enhancing local capabilities, the company is reducing lead times and giving contractors faster access to the equipment they need to stay on schedule.

New Lakeland, Florida location

ScaffSource recently opened a new distribution yard in Lakeland, Florida, placing the company in one of the fastest growing industrial and commercial construction regions in the country. The location strengthens ScaffSource’s footprint in the Southeast while supporting increased demand from manufacturing, infrastructure, and commercial projects throughout the region.

The Lakeland facility is unique among ScaffSource locations, offering true one stop shopping for contractors, including:

Personal protective equipment (PPE), such as harnesses and retractable lifelines

Lumber, nails, and #9 tie wire

Select equipment rentals alongside access solutions

“Lakeland allows contractors to save both time and money by sourcing what they need from a single, trusted partner,” Mills says. “It’s a natural extension of how we’re growing—by making it easier for customers to get everything they need, exactly when they need it.”

Nationwide reach, local speed

As ScaffSource continues to grow, its focus remains on combining national scale with local responsiveness. The company now operates multiple regional distribution facilities across the United States, including Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Denver, Lakeland, Bakersfield, and Baton Rouge.

These hubs are supported by strategically placed depot yards allowing ScaffSource to reach virtually any major U.S. market within one to two days, a capability that has become a significant competitive advantage as project schedules tighten and inventory availability becomes increasingly critical.

“It’s not uncommon for us to receive a call for a 10, 20, or even 30 truckload order and begin shipping the same day,” Mills says. “Most competitors simply can’t match that response time or our quality control standards.”

Built for continuous growth

With more than 17 million pieces of inventory, experienced teams led by former craft professionals, and a growing national footprint, ScaffSource’s expansion is driven by more than geography, driven by the needs of the contractors it serves.

“When customers work with ScaffSource, they tell us we feel different,” Mills adds. “That’s because we built the company we always wanted to work with. As we grow, that mindset doesn’t change—it becomes even more important.”

Learn More

Visit www.scaffsource.com to explore ScaffSource’s full line of access solutions and nationwide capabilities.